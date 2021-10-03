Nia Jax Expected To Take Time Off From WWE Programming (Report)

Nia Jax is expected to take an extended period off from WWE programming after recent injury angle on the September 20 episode of Monday Night Raw.

We have seen former NXT star Shayna Baszler talking out both her former tag team partner and Eva Marie by stomping their hands after putting them inside the steel steps in the past couple of weeks.

In an update, PWinsider is reporting that Marie was backstage for Friday’s episode of SmackDown. She was selling her injury by wearing a sling all night.

As for Jax, she wasn’t seen in the arena at all. Word is that the former women’s champion is taking an extended period off from WWE programming. The attack from Baszler was to write her off TV.

WWE has announced storyline injuries to both the female stars. Eva Marie is suffering from possible dislocated elbow while Jax is out with an elbow posterior fracture and dislocation in left elbow.

Based on these reports, we can expect Marie to stay out of action in near future. Though it’s possible that she still makes on screen appearances.

Nia Jax who was drafted to Raw during the additional draft picks made after SmackDown will likely not be seen on TV at all in the coming weeks.