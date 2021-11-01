Ninja Mack on GCW Locker Room: “Everyone Can Perform”

GCW star Ninja Mack recently discussed his role in Game Changer Wrestling, the overall locker room morale and a whole lot more.

Speaking to PWInsider, the talented high-flyer revealed how grateful he is to be part of the GCW locker room:

“Everyone’s got to make sure they’re hitting their roles” Ninja Mack began. “If you’re opening match, you got to be very exciting. If you’re the finishing match, you got to bring that energy to close the show.

“And if you’re in the middle of the card you got to find ways to keep that crowd alive for over three hours, because those GCW shows are not short” Mack continued.

“We have such good performers that we’re all interchangeable and everyone can perform and get the best out of that crowd. You can put those tag matches with the Briscoes and the Second Gear Crew, and you can put any of them anywhere and you’re going to have a great match.

Ninja Mack on GCW Locker Room

“You can put AJ Gray anywhere on the card, and it’s going to be a great match. They find ways to get energy out of all these people, so everyone is stepping up” Ninja Mack added. “The young guys are stepping up.

“I’m very new to GCW. I’ve only been rolling with GCW for four or five months, and I’m grateful that they let me into their locker room, but they’ve been there and know each other” Mack noted.

“I’m trying to know these guys and get to meet them. But they’ve been nothing but great to me. They’ve welcomed me. Then sometimes they hit me in the head with matches and chairs, but besides that, it’s been pretty good” the GCW star concluded.