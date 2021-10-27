NJPW Announces “NJPW Xtra” YouTube Show

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a new weekly show on its English-language YouTube channel beginning Monday, November 1st. The show will feature an exclusive match each week not available anywhere else. Additionally, the show will feature news and highlights from NJPW action from both Japan and NJPW of America shows.

“Bringing together all the big news from NJPW rings around the world, Xtra will deliver highlights from action in Japan and on NJPW STRONG. Plus, fans can expect to see an exclusive match every week not available anywhere else!” A New Japan press release reads.

The exclusive match for the debut episode will be Jordan Clearwater, Kevin Knight, and The DKC vs Bateman, Misterioso, and Barrett Brown. The match was taped at the New Japan Resurgence show in August.

The November 8th exclusive match will feature Will Ospreay taking on Alex Zayne. That match was filmed at the promotion’s recent New Japan Strong tapings in Philadelphia.

