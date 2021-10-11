Number 10 On Which WrestleMania Match Inspired Him To Become Pro Wrestler

People usually have a superstar they looked up to as a child that leads them to pursuing a pro wrestling career. Though Preston “Number 10” Vance credits a match to have gotten him into pro wrestling.

The Dark Order member recently made an appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox. He discussed things such as the tribute show for Brodie Lee from his hometown and more.

Revealing what inspired him to become a pro wrestler, Vance recalled an exact match that made him want to pursue a wrestling career out of all others:

“I have one definitive match where when I watched it I was like, ‘I want to do this.’ It was Hogan and Rock at ‘Mania at and before they even locked up when they just — that stare down in the Toronto SkyDome going crazy.

They’re not even doing anything and they love it, you know? I’m not someone who’s big on like, ‘Oh what a cool move.’ I like the moments.” said Number 10, “Literally, the Icon vs. Icon moments. So that was the definitive one.”

Later in the interview, the AEW star also offered big praise to John Cena saying that he is a huge fan of the cenation leader. He mentioned that it’s not even so much about what Cena does in the ring.

Number 10 discussed how the cenation leader has delivered the most wishes with make a wish foundation. He claimed that the 16-time world champion has gotten where he is by working super hard.