NXT Star Makes Debut, Shows Off New Look

An NXT star has arrived and he is sporting a new look.

During the Oct. 5 edition of NXT 2.0, Parker Boudreaux made an appearance. The former UCF offensive lineman traded in the football pads for the wrestling ring. He was one of many talents who was recently brought on board the Performance Center.

Boudreaux now goes by the name “Harland” and he has said goodbye to his hair.

Harland made his debut after Joe Gacy defeated Ikeman Jiro. Gacy glanced at the debuting star and appeared to approve. Harland didn’t exactly look all too thrilled when staring down Gacy, however.

Time will tell if there will be any long-term connection between Harland and Gacy or if the new NXT talent will be keeping his eye on everyone in the coming weeks.