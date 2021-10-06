Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsNXT 2.0

NXT Star Makes Debut, Shows Off New Look

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Parker Bordeaux
Parker Boudreaux

An NXT star has arrived and he is sporting a new look.

During the Oct. 5 edition of NXT 2.0, Parker Boudreaux made an appearance. The former UCF offensive lineman traded in the football pads for the wrestling ring. He was one of many talents who was recently brought on board the Performance Center.

Boudreaux now goes by the name “Harland” and he has said goodbye to his hair.

Harland made his debut after Joe Gacy defeated Ikeman Jiro. Gacy glanced at the debuting star and appeared to approve. Harland didn’t exactly look all too thrilled when staring down Gacy, however.

Time will tell if there will be any long-term connection between Harland and Gacy or if the new NXT talent will be keeping his eye on everyone in the coming weeks.

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Advertisement

Trending Articles

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC