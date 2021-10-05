Original WWE Draft Plans For Lashley, Street Profits & More

WWE had planned Bobby Lashley to be the #1 pick for Raw during night 1 of WWE Draft on Friday’s SmackDown, according to PWinsider. The idea behind it was that the All Mighty’s pick instead of Big E would have worked as a cliffhanger

People would have had to tune in to this week’s episode of Raw to know which brand the WWE champion would land on, especially with his New Day partners Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston being drafted to SmackDown.

These plans were dropped over the course of the day of last week’s SmackDown. The company replaced Lashley with Big E as the #1 pick for the red brand. Bobby Lashley himself was drafted to Raw on Monday.

The officials also seriously considered breaking up The Street Profits. The plan was that Montez Ford would be moved to Raw alongside his wife Bianca Belair while Angelo Dawkins would remain on SmackDown.

WWE cooled down on the idea over the course of last week. So the plan was changed to all three of these names being drafted to Raw instead of two.

The Street Profits did not break up during the show but WWE did end up splitting the team of T-Bar and Mace. The former was drafted to Raw while the latter ended up being picked by SmackDown.