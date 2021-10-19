Paul Heyman Believes Kayla Braxton Has A Crush On Him

Paul Heyman takes any storylines he is part of to the next level. A good example is her ongoing rivalry with Kayla Braxton who Heyman believes has a crush on him.

The special counsel to the Universal champion recently had an interview with Comicbook.com. He discussed things such as the roster changes made during the recently concluded draft and more.

Heyman brought up Braxton a number of times during the interview. However, when asked if there is a feud between the two, the former ECW owner said that he doesn’t dislike her at all:

“I don’t … I like Kayla. I think Kayla has great taste in men, because she has such a crush on me. I don’t dislike Kayla at all. I think Kayla’s a remarkably talented person, but she’s a stalker, and she’s stalking me, and she’s bothering me.

And she’s nagging me. And she pokes pokes, pokes, pokes, pokes, pokes, every time, with her freaking questions, and her interrogatories.” said Paul Heyman, “It’s like being in a deposition. It’s just like, ‘Leave me alone. Go bug somebody else..”

The former Raw executive director continued by saying that Kayla loves to gossip and thinks that she is Wonder Woman. He then again iterated that he has nothing against the broadcast star.

It doesn’t look like the banter between Heyman and Braxton will end anytime soon, even if Paul’s alliance with Roman Reigns might be threatened later this week. Here is the updated Crown Jewel match card.