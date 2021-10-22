Quote: I Feel Dan Lambert Is Getting X-Pac Heat

One well-known wrestling host believes that Dan Lambert’s type of heat isn’t the good kind.

Depending on who you ask, Lambert is either taking others to school with his promo work, or he’s getting “go away” heat. Lambert has been brought in to manage The Men of The Year, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Page and Sky have been enjoying great success as a team, scoring two victories over The Inner Circle.

Chris Van Vliet Thinks Dan Lambert Isn’t Getting “Real” Heat

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Chris Van Vliet expressed his belief that the chorus of boos Dan Lambert gets each week probably has little to do with his character or his mic skills.

“Now is he getting real heat or is he getting ‘X-Pac heat? Maybe it’s a combination of both, but I was watching the other day, and Dan Lambert comes out to cut a promo and people just instinctively hate him and I feel like that is X-Pac heat. This is no disrespect to X-Pac who we both love and have a tremendous amount of respect for, but we understand what the terminology means here.

“I think it’s more that it did feel like it came out of nowhere. It felt like it came out of nowhere, and he was getting all of this mic time when I felt like there were all these other people on the roster that could have really benefited from this mic time. And you’re making him the manager for Ethan Page, tremendous on the mic himself, Scorpio Sky, tremendous on the mic himself. It’s not like they really needed a mouthpiece, and I just thought it was strange.”

Regardless of how you feel, Lambert has a prominent role on AEW TV. He has brought in members of his MMA gym, American Top Team such as Jorge Masvidal, Junior dos Santos, and Paige VanZant. We’re likely going to get a 10-man tag team match at Full Gear between all members of The Inner Circle and The Men Of The Year, who could be teaming up with three members of ATT.