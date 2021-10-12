Rampage Hits Record Low Rating Ahead Of SmackDown Confrontation

AEW Rampage has seen a big drop in viewership rating and key demo ahead of their upcoming confrontation with SmackDown this Friday Night.

This week’s episode of the show featuring the CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia match as the opening bout of the night drew an average of 502,000 viewers per Showbuzz Daily.

This is a big 19.29% decline from last week’s episode of the show. The Rampage episode featuring the singles match between Nick Jackson and Bryan Danielson had drawn 622,000 viewers in total.

The taped show also saw a big decrease in the key demo rating. The episode drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, which is a steep 32% decline from last week’s show.

With the decreased ratings, Rampage ranked #15 for the night on Cable Top 150 which is based on the demo rating. Last week’s episode of the show had ranked at #3.

This is the lowest rating for the weekly show since its debut back on August 13. This is the seventh straight week the show has seen a decline in the rating, since the August 20 episode featuring CM Punk’s debut.

The first half-hour of next week’s Rampage will be going head to head against supersized SmackDown featuring Brock Lesnar among others. WWE has confirmed that the final half-hour of the show will be commercial-free.