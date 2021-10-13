Raw Draws Lowest Live Attendance Since Return To Road

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Chase Center in San Francisco, California attracted the lowest live attendance since WWE returned to road in July.

The show featuring the announced team-up of SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch and Raw women’s champion Charlotte Flair among other things managed to draw in only 4,031 fans in the arena, according to WrestleTix:

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Oct 11 • 4:30 PM

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA



Estimated Setup/Capacity => 4,208

Tickets Distributed => 3,995 (95%)



The lowest attended Raw since returning to the road. https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/YevYTxeMma — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) October 12, 2021

This was still a good fill-out for Raw as the estimated capacity for the arena was 4,208. Though the chase center can hold up to 18,000 fans for basketball.

This was the lowest attendance figure in 13 weeks, ever since Raw returned to road with the July 19 episode. The show from Dallas had attracted 9,189 fans.

The highest attendance for Raw since they resumed touring was 12,629 for the August 2 show. The episode from Allstate Arena in Chicago featured a live appearance for Goldberg among others.

Poor live attendance had been a persisting problem for WWE before coronavirus. Reports of low attendance and empty arenas had become a regular occurrence.

Many believe that WWE’s failure to create new stars that can draw the audience is the reason for this. Though Jinder Mahal believes that the notion about the promotion not creating new stars is wrong. You can check out his comments at this link.