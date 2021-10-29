Reason Bray Wyatt Has Been In Los Angeles Recently

Bray Wyatt might be looking to expand his repertoire beyond the world of professional wrestling and make a spot for himself in Hollywood after his WWE release.

A photo surfaced on social media earlier today that showed the former world champion standing with Jason Baker in front of the Gate 4 of Warner Bros. studio.

Just another day at the office with @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/zqZyyyZUFa — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) October 28, 2021

Baker works with horror icon Tom Savini. Wyatt has had a relationship with these two for long. Their teams were the ones responsible for a number of props the WWE star has used throughout his career, including the Fiend mask.

Now in a seemingly related update, Fightful select is reporting that the former WWE superstar has been in Los Angeles recently. He has been making inquiries for potential Hollywood projects.

This isn’t the first time Bray Wyatt has shown interest in Hollywood. Per WWE sources, there had been a pitch before his release that would have seen him star in a movie.

Bray Wyatt Preparing For Post-WWE Career

In the meantime, the Fiend seems to be preparing for his life after wrestling. He recently teased his impending free agency on Twitter. Since then, the former champion has made some other significant changes to his Twitter profile.

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda has finally changed his Twitter handle from @WWEBrayWyatt to @Windham6. This late change apparently helps him keep his profile verified through the transition process.

There is no word yet on what Bray Wyatt is planning for his future in wrestling. We should get a better idea about his future once he officially becomes a free agent after Friday, October 29.