Renee Paquette On Jon Moxley Wrestling In Death Matches

Jon Moxley has returned to his roots of deathmatch wrestling after his release from WWE a couple of years ago. He has delivered insanely brutal matches against opponents such as Joey Janela, Kenny Omega and Nick Gage. Though Renee Paquette is not a fan of this hobby of her husband. The female star recently made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio. Among other things, she also discussed Mox’s obsession with hardcore matches.

Revealing her reaction to seeing her husband in these brutal scenarios, Renee admitted that it’s hard to watch. She recalled how Moxley was a mess when he came back after his recent bout with Nick Gage:

“Obviously, it’s really hard to watch. I don’t even really know how to put it into words. You’re watching your loved one, my husband, doing this insane sh*t. Just seeing him bleeding that much, seeing his back tore up, it looked like grilled beef. The dude walked in the door yesterday. By the time he got home, I’d never seen him look worse. It’s hard to watch that. It’s hard to see him go through that. Also, he retained the championship, so what does that mean? Does that mean there is more of this?”

Renee Paquette Wants Mox To Be Happy

Renee Paquette explained that it’s hard to see Jon bleeding that much. She wants the former AEW champion to do the things he wants and be happy. Though as soon as he walks back through the door, she has to assess all the damage:

“The thing is, I want him to go out the door and go do the things he wants to do. I want him to be happy. I want to see him thrive in that space, and obviously, he is, but as soon as he walks through the door, I’m still in wife mode. I’m like, let me see. I want to assess all of the damage.”

Paquette later also discussed how Jon Moxley loves indie wrestling, whether it be competing at the CGW shows or showing up to Defy in Seattle. He is not the guy who wants to be rich and famous. He is the guy who wants to do art and matches that he is proud of. Since the ball is in his court to be able to do that, that’s exactly what the former WWE champion is doing right now.