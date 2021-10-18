Rhea Ripley Loses Women’s Title Belt, Ring Gear

Rhea Ripley has not only lost her wrestling gear but one of the belts for the women’s tag team championship in a bag that was left behind in New Mexico

The female star took on her Twitter to post about it after the house show in hopes of finding the missing bag. She later made another tweet featuring a photo of her, wearing the ring gear in question:

“My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know.” wrote Ripley, “It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers!”

WWE held a live event from Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Saturday. The former NXT star competed in a fatal four-way match also featuring Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair on the show.

Rhea Ripley made her official main roster debut in March this year. She won the women’s tag team championship with Nikki A.S.H. during the September 20 episode of Monday Night Raw last month.

Since the current champion did not provide any further details, it’s hard to say if her bag was stolen or left behind. We’ll keep you posted on the story.