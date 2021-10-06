Rhea Ripley On Potential NXT Return: “I Don’t Know If I Would Really Fit In”

Rhea Ripley misses being part of the NXT brand and wants to go back. Though she is not sure how she would fit in after the rebranding of the show.

The former NXT women’s champion recently had an interview with Battleground podcast. She discussed things such as teaming with Nikki A.S.H. and more.

When asked if she would like to go back to the development brand, Ripley admitted that she would love to do it. She explained that the new NXT is not bad but it’s more focused on the newer stars:

“I would love to. Honestly, I miss NXT. Right now, how it’s all changed, I don’t know if I would really fit in. When it was the metal scene and very grungy, I loved NXT.

I’m not saying the one now is bad or anything, but it’s definitely more for the up-and-comers, and everyone is trying to make a name for themselves.”

Although despite the change, Rhea Ripley later claimed that she would definitely go back in a heartbeat, especially to help Raquel Gonzalez. She explained that she doesn’t like the way Gonzalez gets jumped.

The former NXT star won the tag team titles with Nikki A.S.H. during the September 20 episode of Raw. Though with all the female tag teams being broken up in the WWE Draft, it would be interesting to see who steps up to challenge them next.