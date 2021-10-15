Ric Flair Appearing At Donald Trump Political Fundraiser

Ric Flair appears to be “stylin’ and profilin'” his way to a Donald Trump political fundraiser.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein has made mention on Twitter that former POTUS Trump will be running a fundraiser for former NFL star Herschel Walker. Walker will be running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Among the attendees will be former MLB starting pitcher Tom Glavine, former NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie, and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. The political fundraiser will be taking place in Florida.

Trump is hosting a fundraiser for Senate candidate @HerschelWalker in Florida with several sports figures serving as honorary hosts including Tom Glavine, Doug Flutie and … Ric Flair. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/ZCUnH5MCwQ — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 15, 2021

Flair has found himself in hot water as of late. During an episode of Dark Side of the Ring, Heidi Doyle, a former flight attendant who served on the infamous “Plane Ride From Hell,” made some serious accusations towards Flair. She claims Ric Flair exposed himself and forced her to touch his privates.

Flair has denied those accusations. Despite the denial, Flair was removed from a CarShield advertising campaign at least temporarily.

WWE also removed any mention of Ric Flair and has yanked him from being featured in their opening video package. While WWE and Flair parted ways back in August, the removal wasn’t made until the accusations resurfaced. All of Flair’s merchandise has also been pulled from WWE Shop.