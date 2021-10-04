Ricochet Admits He Hasn’t Been Doing Much On WWE TV

Ricochet knows that he’s not been as active as he’d like to be on WWE TV.

When Ricochet signed with WWE back in 2018, there was plenty of hype around it. Many fans fantasized about the potential matchups. Ricochet certainly had a solid run on the NXT brand. He ended up becoming the North American Champion and had heavily praised matches with Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano.

Ricochet’s run on the main roster wasn’t exactly terrible at first. He captured the United States Championship and challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Of course, the match with Lesnar ended up being a squash and he hasn’t exactly been relevant on WWE TV since.

During an appearance on the With Authority! podcast, Ricochet said that he’s waiting in the wings to do something special.

“That’s exactly what I’m here waiting on right now. I haven’t been doing much for the last five weeks. But that’s because I’ve been waiting, biding my time, waiting for the right moment. I’m super excited for the draft. I don’t really have a specific brand I’m hoping to be on. For me it’s just wherever I land, I know in that moment that I’ve got to make an impact, wherever I’m at. People all the time are telling me ‘I want to see you! I want to see you!’ I get that a lot. So I’m just waiting for my opportunity to strike I guess.”

Ricochet currently competes on the Monday Night Raw brand but that could change tonight (Oct. 4). The second night of the WWE draft will take place and Ricochet is eligible to be drafted to SmackDown.