Ring Of Honor Has Released Everyone & Is ‘Reconceptualizing’

Ring of Honor is undergoing some massive changes.

During the pandemic, ROH went through a long stretch without live events. Once the company did return, a spark had seemingly been lit. Bandido defeated Rush to become the new ROH World Champion and fans of the product were quite excited. The company also held Death Before Dishonor XVIII back in September and it garnered praise.

Despite this, ROH is in the midst of “reconceptualizing.” In an official statement sent out by ROH, the company revealed they will be going dark in the first quarter of 2022 to work on reimagining the product.

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority was to keep everyone healthy and safe, and despite not producing any live events over 18 months, we were able to keep everyone fully contracted. We now find ourselves at a time where we need to make changes to our business operations and are planning a pivot for Ring of Honor, with a new mission and strategy.

“The year will culminate with a Final Battle in December, and we will be taking the first quarter of 2022 to work internally to reimagine ROH. ROH has the most dedicated fans in the industry, and we appreciate their loyalty and patience as we reconceptualize ROH.



“We anticipate returning to live events in April for the Super Card of Honor with a new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience for wrestling fans.”

While ROH is hoping to get back to live events this spring, they will be doing so without a slew of its current talent. That’s because everyone has been released according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

ROH released everyone from contracts, more to come. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 27, 2021

