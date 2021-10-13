Roman Reigns Announced For WWE’s UBS Arena Debut

WWE is looking to get more butts in the seats for its debut in UBS Arena.

The promotion will be bringing Roman Reigns to Long Island this November. Peep the announcement from the official Twitter account of UBS Arena.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: ‘The Head of the Table’ Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be live at UBS Arena for WWE Monday Night RAW on 11/29! #WWERAW #WWELongIsland.”

There is no word on whether or not Reigns will be featured on TV or if he’ll simply compete in a dark match. Roman Reigns is widely considered to be the best thing going in WWE right now but he’s a member of the SmackDown brand. WWE’s UBS Arena debut will be for an episode of Monday Night Raw.

Many will take this as WWE’s answer to AEW outpacing them in terms of attendance for their own UBS Arena debut on Dec. 8. Back in September, it was reported by WrestleTix that WWE only distributed 2,365 tickets, while AEW distributed 6,167 tickets.

It’ll be interesting to see how much WWE feels inclined to stack its Nov. 29 episode of Raw. SEScoops will keep you posted on anything new announced for the UBS Arena shows for both WWE and AEW.