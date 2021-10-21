Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar To Retain Universal Title At WWE Crown Jewel

Just two months after WWE booked the biggest match possible involving Roman Reigns, which was against John Cena, the company brought back Brock Lesnar in order for him to challenge “The Big Dog” for the Universal Title.

The match took place in the main event of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. Reigns connected with a superman punch then a dive over the top rope and once back in the ring, Reigns hit a spear for 2. Lesnar fought back with some german suplexes and an F5. The referee was taken out thanks to Charles Robinson being hit by Reigns’ legs on an F5. Paul Heyman tossed the title in between Lesnar and Reigns. The end came when The Usos hit a double superkick to Lesnar then Reigns hit him with the title and a new referee counted the fall.

After Reigns had beaten Cena to retain the Universal Title at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event in August, Lesnar made his return to have a staredown. During the SmackDown episode at Madison Square Garden, WWE started the storyline where Reigns began to question which side Heyman was on as Lesnar said that Heyman knew he was coming.

Once Reigns left the ring, Heyman did his old introduction for Lesnar, who was smiling. Lesnar turned on Heyman after telling him to get him a match with Reigns. There is a lot of history between Reigns and Lesnar as they headlined WrestleMania 31 in 2015 and WrestleMania 34 in 2018.