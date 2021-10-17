Roman Reigns Details The Meaning Behind His Golden Glove

Roman Reigns has made a number of significant changes to his character since his heel turn. One of the more visual changes is the golden glove he has started wearing on his right hand instead of his usual black one.

A lot of fans have speculated that it’s inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet donned by Thanos in Avengers. Though during a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the former Shield member revealed the real reason behind this change.

Reigns first claimed that while he has watched all the MCU movies, the similarity to Avengers is just a coincidence. He then explained what the glove represents:

“It’s more of a coincidence, I’m not going to say, ‘I’ve never watched The Avengers.’ No, I’ve seen all the movies, but honestly, I didn’t relate it to that. I just needed a change, and to me, the gold… it’s always been black, maybe a little bit of gray or blue.

I’ve said it before: Everything I touch turns into gold, and that was the mindset I wanted to have. That power, the design of all of it and the underlying theme of what we’re trying to do is display power at its maximum in every regard.”

Roman Reigns also discussed transitioning out of the Thunderdome era of wrestling. He revealed the one thing he misses about the pandemic era.

The tribal chief is set to defend his Universal championship against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV from Saudi Arabia. Click here to check out the betting odds for the show.