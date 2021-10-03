Rumor Killer On Future Of Bray Wyatt

There has been a rumor going around that Bray Wyatt has agreed to a deal with Impact Wrestling but latest reports suggest that this news is not correct.

According to Fightful select, the promotion does have an interest in bringing the former Universal champion in but no deal has been made between the two parties.

Impact officials asked one of their roster members to reach out to Wyatt but they are nowhere close to reaching an agreement. The report doesn’t state the name of the Impact star who reached out to Bray.

The eater of worlds was released from his WWE contract back on July 31 after more than a decade with the promotion. His non-compete clause is set to expire later this month on Friday, October 29.

Bray Wyatt has been teasing his next move on social media. In a Twitter post last month, the Fiend promised to see everyone very soon. He then responded to some comments from Seth Rollins about their Hell In A Cell match.

Though despite the teases, there is no word yet on which company he is leaning towards and no clear indication of what the former champion is planning for his future.