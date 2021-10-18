Samoa Joe On When He Knew CM Punk Would Return To Wrestling

A lot of people were skeptical about it until CM Punk actually made his return to wrestling. Though Samoa Joe knew it was bound to happen, long before anyone else.

The former NXT champion recently made an appearance on the Kurt Angle podcast. He discussed things such as wrestling the straight edge star very early in his career during their ROH days and more.

Talking about Punk making his pro wrestling return earlier this year, Joe claimed that he knew the former world champion would be back as soon as he saw him on the set of WWE Backstage:

“If I know one thing about Punk: if he’s out on something, he’s out on it. You won’t see him being around it, you won’t see him looking at it,

You won’t see him staring at it, it’s out of his life and the minute I saw him on the FOX set, I knew his eyes were turning back towards it.”

Samoa Joe continued by saying that he thinks CM Punk was just looking for the right time to step back into the ring after that. He wanted to be happy and from whatever Joe has seen of his AEW run so far, the former WWE champion is happy.

CM Punk joined the WWE Backstage panel in November 2019. He officially made his pro wrestling return back in August this year and went on to make his in-ring return at the All Out PPV in September.