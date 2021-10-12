Sheamus Believes Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not One Of The Greatest Footballers Ever

There are millions who believe that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best football players of all time, though WWE superstar Sheamus is not one of them. The celtic warrior recently had an interview with BT Sport. Among other things, he also explained his reasoning for not considering Ronaldo among the greatest ever.

Sheamus explained that Ronaldo is definitely a world-class player but everything he does is for camera. Even if his team doesn’t win, the Portuguese star doesn’t stop:

“Don’t get me wrong, Ronaldo is probably one of the greatest players. Is he one of the greatest players ever? Absolutely not, he’s not. But he’s definitely a world-class player and one of the best there’s been in the last decade.

But even if he scores a penalty, he’s just all about the camera, mate. D’you know what I mean? Shirt off, where’s the camera? Even if he scores a penalty and they didn’t win, like, shirts off, whatever.” said Sheamus, “I’m not knocking the guy or hating him; it’s just he knows exactly what he’s doing.

"He wouldn't last five minutes in the ring, he's got the showmanship but no physicality."@WWESheamus is a Liverpool fan and a wind-up merchant ?? pic.twitter.com/k5zql6rM7Y — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 8, 2021

The former world champion was also asked how he thinks the football player would fare in a wrestling ring. To which, he replied by saying that he wouldn’t even last 5 seconds. Sheamus claimed that football players go down when the wind blows or a blade of grass hits their shin. They wouldn’t last even 2 minutes in wrestling.