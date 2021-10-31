Sunday, October 31, 2021
HomeNewsWWE News

Shotzi Blackheart Explains Turning On Sasha Banks

By Chris Stephens
Shotzi Blackheart
Shotzi Blackheart

Shotzi Blackheart lost a non-title match to Charlotte Flair Friday night on Smackdown. Sasha Banks accidentally caused a distraction that allowed Flair to the hit Natural Selection and pick up the win. Shotzi then attacked Sasha after the match in an apparent heel turn.

Later on Talking Smack, Shotzi explained her actions.

“I am fed up, plain and simple, I am done being the happy and easy-going Shotzi. I have been screwed over on title opportunities over title opportunities. My tag partner [Tegan] left me. I came here wanting to have fun and kick ass. Well, you know what, I haven’t had fun in a really long time.”

Shotzi would later make it clear that she is now targeting Sasha Banks.

“So, there’s just one thing left to do. Sasha [Banks] was my breaking point. And now, she’s my target. I’m not letting anyone walk over me anymore. I am running over everyone in my way!”

This Friday’s match against Flair was Shotzi’s 1st televised singles match on the main roster, although she’s wrestled in 3 dark matches. Her tag-team with Tegan Nox was 3-0 on the main roster before being split up. All 3 of their victories were over Natalya & Tamina.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for Transcriptions

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

More Top Stories

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC