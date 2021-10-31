Shotzi Blackheart Explains Turning On Sasha Banks

Shotzi Blackheart lost a non-title match to Charlotte Flair Friday night on Smackdown. Sasha Banks accidentally caused a distraction that allowed Flair to the hit Natural Selection and pick up the win. Shotzi then attacked Sasha after the match in an apparent heel turn.

Later on Talking Smack, Shotzi explained her actions.

“I am fed up, plain and simple, I am done being the happy and easy-going Shotzi. I have been screwed over on title opportunities over title opportunities. My tag partner [Tegan] left me. I came here wanting to have fun and kick ass. Well, you know what, I haven’t had fun in a really long time.”

Shotzi would later make it clear that she is now targeting Sasha Banks.

“So, there’s just one thing left to do. Sasha [Banks] was my breaking point. And now, she’s my target. I’m not letting anyone walk over me anymore. I am running over everyone in my way!”

This Friday’s match against Flair was Shotzi’s 1st televised singles match on the main roster, although she’s wrestled in 3 dark matches. Her tag-team with Tegan Nox was 3-0 on the main roster before being split up. All 3 of their victories were over Natalya & Tamina.

