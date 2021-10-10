The Iinspiration (FKA The Iiconics) Sign With Impact Wrestling

The former Iiconics, now known as the Iinspiration, have signed with Impact Wrestling. During last night’s Knockouts Knockdown event, a video aired announcing the duo would be at Bound For Glory on October 23rd from Las Vegas. PW Insider is reporting that both Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay have signed on with the promotion.

Cassie Lee (FKA Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (FKA Billie Kay) were released from WWE on April 15th, 2021. As the Iiconics, they were the second team to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships since the titles were reinstated in early 2019. They won a fatal 4-way match at WrestleMania 35 featuring the teams of Nia Jax & Tamina and Beth Phoenix & Natalya as well as the defending champions Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Bound for GLORY ? pic.twitter.com/IlihfgWGY5 — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) October 10, 2021

They successfully defended the belts 3x before dropping them in a fatal 4-way match on RAW to the team of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose and Asuka & Kairi Sane were the other two teams in that match.

The two Australians were friends before signing with WWE in 2015. They quickly became a team together in NXT that year. They briefly went their separate ways in the months before their WWE releases.