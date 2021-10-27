Tommaso Ciampa Retains WWE NXT Title At Halloween Havoc Special

Tommaso Ciampa put the WWE NXT Title on the line against the strongly pushed Bron Breakker on Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 TV, which was billed as a Halloween Havoc special.

It served as the main event. The match was back and forth with Breakker being protected by the veteran. Breakker did some high impact moves, which Ciampa sold to perfection. Ciampa hit a DDT on the exposed concrete. Ciampa hit the fairytale ending for a near fall. Breakker was bleeding from the top of his head. Ciampa hit the fairytale ending again for the win.

Breakker had just one match before he was put into the title picture as after he beat LA Knight in his first-ever match, he teased going after the title that was held by Ciampa. They later worked a few tag team matches including wins over Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland and Grizzled Young Veterans in recent weeks before getting to this spot.

Ciampa won the vacant championship back on the September 19th edition of NXT 2.0. He beat Knight, Dunne, and Von Wagoner (the former Cal Bloom) in a fatal 4-way match to do so.

The title became vacant by Samoa Joe after he revealed that he was relinquishing it due to an undisclosed injury. At the time, he said that he wouldn’t be out of action for very long, but didn’t say what the exact injury was. He has yet to return.