Tommaso Ciampa Vs. Bron Breakker NXT Championship Match Announced For Halloween Havoc

WWE has announced that Tommaso Ciampa will be defending his NXT Championship against Bron Breakker at the upcoming Halloween Havoc special of the show.

The rivalry between Breakker and Ciampa started on the very first episode of NXT 2.0 itself. The first episode of the rebranded show saw Bron making his debut in the opening match of the night.

Ciampa won the vacated NXT title in the main event of the same show. These two then had a confrontation backstage to end the September 14 episode of the brand.

It has since been reported that officials are high on Bron Breakker and he is expected to be pushed. This has been evident from his booking since debut as well.

WWE confirmed that the October 26 episode of NXT will be the Halloween Havoc special. After this, Tommaso Ciampa issued an open challenge for any potential challenger to face him at the special.

Bron Breakker answered this call from the NXT champion. WWE confirmed this title match for the upcoming event after Ciampa accepted the challenge.

No other matches have been announced for Halloween Havoc so far but the card is expected to be filled in the coming weeks.