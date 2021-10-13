Trademark For Roman Reigns Filed By WWE

Roman Reigns is seemingly printing money these days and WWE continues to protect IPs in relation to its top talent.

Reigns is the WWE Universal Champion. He’s held that title since Aug. 30, 2020. Reigns has been a heel ever since making his return back in the summer of 2020 and many believe he’s the best thing going in WWE. There’s no doubting that the “Tribal Chief” era has been a fresh coat of paint for Roman Reigns.

USPTO reveals that WWE has filed a new trademark for Reigns. Enter The Suplexorcist.

“Mark For: THE SUPLEXORCIST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, pajamas, scarves, gloves; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

For those who may not be aware, The Suplexorcist is a term that has been used on WWE TV by Paul Heyman. Heyman serves as the Special Counsel to Reigns.

Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar on Oct. 21. The title match will be featured on the WWE Crown Jewel card in Saudi Arabia.