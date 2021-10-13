Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Triple Threat Title Match Announced For NXT Halloween Havoc, Updated Card

A triple threat has been announced for the upcoming event

By Anutosh Bajpai
NXT women’s championship will be defended in a triple threat match among the teams of Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne, and Io Shirai & Zoey Stark at the upcoming Halloween Havoc event.

This week’s episode of NXT saw Toxic Attraction’s Dolin and Jayne challenging the current tag team champions Shirai and Stark for a match at the upcoming event.

Hartwell and Pirotta had a match later in the evening where they defeated the team of Sarray and Amari Miller. Post-match, we saw a three-way brawl among the challengers and the champions.

WWE later announced that these three teams will be meeting at the upcoming NXT special where Io Shirai & Zoey Stark will have to defend their title in a three-way.

This will be the third title defense for the current champions since they won the championships back on July 6. They had defeated Hartwell and Candice LeRae during the Great American Bash event.

Updated Halloween Havoc Match Card

This is also the third match that has been announced for the upcoming show after the NXT championship and the women’s championship match. Here is the updated card for the event:

  • NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa
  • NXT Women’s Championship Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal Match: Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez
  • NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match : Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

NXT Halloween Havoc will air on Wednesday, October 26 from the Performance Center in Florida.

