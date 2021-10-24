Update On Braun Strowman & Bray Wyatt’s Negotiations With Impact Wrestling

Many fans who tuned in last night to Bound for Glory may have been expecting Braun Strowman to show up. Last week, PW Insider reported that Strowman was all but locked down to debut with the promotion. As it turns out, however, no deal has been signed and it is not clear if one will be.
According to a report from Fightful Select, the two sides have talked but no deal has been made. It is not clear if Strowman will end up there or not.
In terms of Bray Wyatt possibly debuting for Impact Wrestling, he was reportedly contacted by the promotion but a deal between the two sides has never been close. It does not sound like there are currently plans for Wyatt to end up in Impact, although things could change.
Bronson Reed was also reportedly booked to be part of the upcoming Impact Wrestling tapings. He was later unbooked, however. No reason for the change has been reported.
Impact is bringing in Minoru Suzuki for this week’s tapings in Las Vegas, however.
Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Results
Here are the results from last night’s Bound For Glory show from Las Vegas.
- Knockouts Tag Team Championships
The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) defeated Decay (Havok & Rosemary) (c) (8:58) – New Champions
- X-Division Championship
Trey Miguel defeated El Phantasmo and Steve Maclin (13:23) – New Champion
- Heath & Rhino defeated Violent By Design (Deaner & Joe Doering) (w/Eric Young) (5:59)
- Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match
Moose defeated Ace Austin and Alisha and Brian Myers and Chris Sabin and Eddie Edwards and Johnny Swinger and Laredo Kid and Madman Fulton and Matt Cardona and Melina and Rachael Ellering and Rich Swann and Rocky Romero and Rohit Raju and Sam Beale and Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz and The Demon and W. Morrissey (29:38)
- Impact Tag Team Championships
The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) defeated BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) and FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) (9:56)
- Knockouts Championship
Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo (c) (13:21) – New Champion
- Impact World Championship
Josh Alexander defeated Christian Cage (c) (18:53) – New Champion
- Impact World Championship (Call Your Shot Gauntlet Cash-In)
Moose defeated Josh Alexander (c) (0:07) – New Champion