Update On Braun Strowman & Bray Wyatt’s Negotiations With Impact Wrestling

Many fans who tuned in last night to Bound for Glory may have been expecting Braun Strowman to show up. Last week, PW Insider reported that Strowman was all but locked down to debut with the promotion. As it turns out, however, no deal has been signed and it is not clear if one will be.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the two sides have talked but no deal has been made. It is not clear if Strowman will end up there or not.

What happened to Braun Strowman appearing at BFG? — J. (@jimmyyadig) October 24, 2021

In terms of Bray Wyatt possibly debuting for Impact Wrestling, he was reportedly contacted by the promotion but a deal between the two sides has never been close. It does not sound like there are currently plans for Wyatt to end up in Impact, although things could change.

Bronson Reed was also reportedly booked to be part of the upcoming Impact Wrestling tapings. He was later unbooked, however. No reason for the change has been reported.

Impact is bringing in Minoru Suzuki for this week’s tapings in Las Vegas, however.

Still the one and only!!!! Lol 1273 days and counting. #CrownJewel pic.twitter.com/E8x9pyRsnQ — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) October 21, 2021

Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Results

Here are the results from last night’s Bound For Glory show from Las Vegas.