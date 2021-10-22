Update On Braun Strowman Possibly Joining Impact Wrestling

It looks like Braun Strowman is indeed bound for Impact Wrestling.

PWInsider is reporting that Strowman was seen taking a flight from Chicago to Las Vegas. Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV is set to take place inside Sam’s Town Live in Sunrise Manor, Nevada on Oct. 23. The report notes that Braun Strowman will be making his debut for the company as “The Titan.”

Impact is gearing up for TV tapings in Las Vegas so if Braun doesn’t show up at the Bound For Glory PPV, then it’ll be at one of the shows. Most likely, he’ll be seen at the PPV.

It had been reported by PWInsider that Strowman had a long conversation with Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore at a hotel bar. At the time, there wasn’t any word on how the conversation went. It appears things went smooth enough for Strowman to make his way to Impact Wrestling.

Strowman was released by WWE back in June. His release was part of a slew of talent cuts for budget reasons. Also included in that list was Aleister Black, who is now Malakai Black on AEW TV.

Stick with SEScoops for more information on Braun Strowman possibly making his way to Impact Wrestling following the Bound For Glory PPV.