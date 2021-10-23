Update On Plans For Hit Row And Other NXT Stars Following Draft

The updated WWE rosters after draft came into effect from this Friday’s SmackDown including the NXT stars that were called up such as Hit Row, and more.

A new report from PWinsider provides some updates on these stars. They reveal what the company is planning for some of the talents.

According to the site, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis is expected to be pushed as a singles star. His Hit Row partners Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott are expected to compete in the tag team division.

Though this doesn’t mean that the group will be breaking up and they will continue being a faction. There is no word on plans for “B-Fab” Briana Brandy but she will likely compete in the women’s division

Shotzi Blackheart is scheduled to work as a heel on the SmackDown brand after her split with Tegan Nox. Nox on the other hand will continue to work as a babyface on Raw. Xia Li will be a babyface on the blue brand.

Another star that is scheduled to work as a babyface is Mia Yim. Her Reckoning character appears to have been dropped so we might finally see her NXT persona on the main roster.

There is talk of Apollo Crews working in a tag team with Commander Azeez on Raw. Azeez has mostly been working as the muscle for Crews since his debut.