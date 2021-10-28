Update On ROH’s Future Past Final Battle

Ring of Honor‘s future appears uncertain after Wednesday’s announcement that all talent has been released from their ROH contracts. The promotion is going ‘dark’ for approximately 6 months and will ‘re-conceptualize’ their operations.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reports that ROH‘s television show on Sinclair has not been cancelled. If and when the company does relaunch in 2022, fans can expect some significant changes in how they operate as a business. One notable change is that talent will no longer be locked into exclusive contracts.

“They’re not going to be running with a contracted crew,” said Dave Meltzer. “So, they will essentially be an independent promotion and they will use whoever the top independent guys are that they can book on the nights that they have shows and the nights that they do television.”

This would mean any talent appearing on ROH television would be able to sign with another promotion at any given time.

“They are going to retain the TV,” Meltzer continued. “Sinclair did not cancel the TV like a lot of people thought.”

Following Final Battle, ROH will return WrestleMania weekend in Dallas. The feeling is they will be able to draw for that show. That event might be something of a re-launch for the promotion under its new business structure.