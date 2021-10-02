W. Morrissey Seeks Long-Term Deal With Impact Wrestling

W. Morrissey has changed his tune when it comes to signing a long-term deal.

Morrissey has been with Impact Wrestling since April of this year. He is formerly known as Big Cass in WWE. Morrissey’s run with WWE came to an end in 2018 after some behavioral issues and going against the script on an episode of SmackDown.

Back in July, W. Morrissey appeared on the Pro Wrestling 4 Life Podcast and said that he wasn’t looking to sign anywhere long-term for the time being. Now that a few months have passed and his contract with Impact is coming due, Morrissey knows the place he wants to call home over the long haul.

During an interview with Bison Talks, Morrissey said he’s ready to put pen to paper with Impact Wrestling for a long-term deal.

“I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there. I want to be the guy. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. That’s my goal and that’s where I’m going to get to or I’m going to die trying. My ultimate goal is to become the IMPACT World Champion and represent IMPACT on a grand stage.”

At the moment, Morrissey has aligned himself with Moose. In storyline, Morrissey and Moose attacked Sami Callihan and caused an injury to write him off TV. The reality is, Callihan suffered a broken tibia and fibula due to a suicide dive done wrong.