Watch FTR Win The AAA World Tag Team Titles From Lucha Brothers

FTR have become the new AAA world tag team champions after defeating the Lucha Brothers for the titles during this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Andrade had promised to bring in a team to face the duo of Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo for the championship match this week. The masked team was introduced as Las Super Ranas on the show.

When the challengers went after Fenix’s mask during the early stage of the match, the high-flying star countered. The Lucha Bros ended up removing the mask of Las Super Ranas, only for them to be revealed at FTR.

The ending of the bout saw Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler trying to use one of the title belts to their advantage. Fenix avoided a hit from the belt at first.

Though Dax managed to hit Fenix with the belt the second time while Tully Blanchard kept the referee distracted. Harwood then pinned Rey to win the AAA tag team championships for FTR.

Hey… we know those guys…. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3zegLoLMkF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 17, 2021

Tony Schiavone caught up with the new champions after the bout asking how it felt ‘stealing’ the titles. However, MJF interrupted to celebrate with the new champions.

MJF then asked Andrade for his money. Upon being asked if he wanted cash or check, MJF said that he wanted both. The Pinnacle leader then not only got both but he also told Andrade that he had FTR only for one night.