WATCH: Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone At MLW Fightland (Full Match)

The full title vs. title match between Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone has been released for free.

On Oct. 7, Fatu put the MLW World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Hammerstone, who was the MLW National Openweight Champion. The action was held inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Alex Hammerstone Ends Jacob Fatu’s Reign

Fatu’s massive 819-day reign as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion came to an end. Alex Hammerstone won the match and became an MLW “Champ-Champ.” Shortly after defeating Jacob Fatu, Hammerstone relinquished the MLW National Openweight Championship. Hammerstone held that title for 866 days.

Here’s the full match courtesy of the official YouTube channel of MLW.

Hammerstone’s beef with Fatu and the rest of CONTRA Unit doesn’t end here.

On Nov. 6, Alex Hammerstone will be teaming with EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday, and a mystery partner to take on CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon) in a War Chamber Match. The match will be part of a set of MLW Fusion tapings in Philly.

The rules for the War Chamber Match are as follows: