WWE 2022 PPV Calendar Reveals Stadium Shows, AEW Conflict

WWE has released its PPV schedule for 2022. 9 events have been confirmed thus far. WWE has also noted that there will be additional PPV dates announced in February and October, bringing the total to 11 events.

Saturday, January 1 – Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location

Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston

Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer, had this to say about WWE’s 2022 PPV Calendar:

“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views was made available to them.”

AEW vs WWE PPV Clash Over Labor Day Weekend 2022?

Of note regarding WWE’s PPV schedule, is the planned event listed for either September 3rd or September 4th over Labor Day weekend 2022. The PPV is unnamed and the location is listed as TBD.

AEW has run its All Out PPV over Labor Day weekend dating back to 2019. The ROH/Elite “All In” PPV also ran over Labor Day weekend in 2018. This year, AEW ran the PPV on a Sunday.

In 2020 and 2019, however, the event ran on a Saturday. All In in 2018 ran on a Saturday as well.