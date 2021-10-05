WWE Crown Jewel Updated Match Card: Bobby Lashley Vs. Goldberg Stipulation Match Announced

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will be taking on Goldberg in a No Holds Barred match at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia.

These two heavyweight stars originally collided at the SummerSlam PPV in a WWE championship match in August. The All-Mighty won this match when his opponent was declared unable to compete due to a knee injury.

However, Lashley continued attacking the former WCW star afterward. He attacked Goldberg’s son Gage when he came to check on his father as well. Goldberg had vowed to take revenge over this.

This week’s Raw then saw the former Universal champion challenging Lashley for the bout. Bobby Lashley was the one who suggested the stipulation for the match.

WWE announced a few other matches for the Crown Jewel PPV alongside Lashley vs. Goldberg during the night. You can check out the updated card for the show below:

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Big E

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E Triple Threat SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch Raw Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle No Holds Barred Match: Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

WWE Crown Jewel will take place on October 21 from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia