WWE Edits Title Exchange Between Charlotte & Becky Lynch

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Charlotte Flair is getting the heat for the SmackDown segment
WWE had modified the title exchange segment involving Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

Much has been made about the title exchange that took place on the Oct. 22 episode of SmackDown. Charlotte was the Raw Women’s Champion, while Becky held the SmackDown Women’s Title. Since both competitors were drafted to the opposite brands, there was a title exchange.

Things Go Awry Between Charlotte & Becky Lynch

Things didn’t exactly go according to plan. Charlotte allowed the Raw Women’s Championship to drop to the mat but the script called for Becky to snatch the belt. Charlotte handed the title to authority figure Sonya Deville. Becky threw her SmackDown Women’s Championship at Charlotte, which was said to have been done differently than the script called for as well.

WWE Edits Title Exchange Segment

On the encore presentation of SmackDown, Charlotte dropping the Raw Women’s Championship was edited out. Becky Lynch throwing her title at Charlotte remained.

PWInsider reported that Charlotte had expressed concern over the segment making her and the Raw Women’s Championship look weak before the fiasco ensued. It was said that Charlotte and Becky had a shouting match backstage but didn’t get physical.

In a follow-up from PWInsider, it was reported that Charlotte was escorted out of the building by a WWE official. The reason for this is said to have been because Becky was staying in the building for a dark match and officials didn’t want things to escalate even further.

