WWE Files New Trademark For Riddick Moss

A new trademark has been filed by WWE for Riddick Moss.

Moss has undergone a gimmick change. He’s aligned himself with Happy Corbin on the SmackDown brand. He now goes by the name of Madcap Moss.

Naturally, WWE sought to protect the name by filing the following trademark.

Baron Corbin became Happy Corbin after turning his misfortune around. After Shinsuke Nakamura took his crown, Corbin ended up losing his money. Following weeks of bad luck, Corbin hit it big in Las Vegas by having success at the casino.

In the midst of his feud with Kevin Owens, Corbin enlisted the help of Riddick Moss. Moss had been out of action due to a torn ACL. He was previously seen on the Raw brand where he was a former 24/7 Champion.