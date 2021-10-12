WWE Had Considered Breaking Up AJ Styles And Omos During Draft (Report)

WWE had considered breaking up a number of tag teams during the recently concluded Draft, and it appears one of them was the team of AJ Styles and Omos.

According to Wrestlevotes Twitter account, the officials had considered breaking up this duo. The discussion was serious enough to the point where their split was the plan.

However, some people of power including a main Raw talent expressed that Omos wasn’t quite ready for a singles run yet. The decision-makers listened to this and pulled back on their break up:

WWE had seriously considered breaking the pairing of AJ Styles & Omos during draft. To the point where that was the plan. Until people of power (including a main RAW talent) spoke up & expressed thoughts on how Omos isn’t quite ready for singles yet. And they actually listened. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 11, 2021

AJ Styles and Omos was not the only team that was in discussion for a breakup. WWE officials had also considered splitting up the Street Profits during the Draft.

They wanted to keep Angelo Dawkins on SmackDown. Montez Ford would have moved to Raw with his wife Bianca Belair. Though these plans were nixed as well. All three of them ended up being drafted to Raw.

AJ Styles has been teaming up with Omos since April this year. The two even won the Raw tag team titles at WrestleMania. They dropped the championship to Randy Orton and Riddle at SummerSlam.

The duo is set for a rematch against Orton and Riddle at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV. You can check out the card for the show here.