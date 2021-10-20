WWE NXT 2.0 Results (10/19): Triple Threat Match, Tag Team Headliner

The October 19, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Odyssey Jones def. Andre Chase.

Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) def. Diamond Mine (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed).

Cora Jade def. Elektra Lopez.

Io Shirai def. Jacy Jayne and Persia Pirotta.

Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) def. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

LA Knight def. Grayson Waller.

Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa def. Grizzled Young Veterans

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Opening Segment

Carmelo Hayes came out to open the show to cut a promo about how he doesn’t miss when he shoots and he’s the leader of the new school. As long as he’s the North American Champion, it’s the A-championship. He doesn’t care if anyone has a problem with it.

Johnny Gargano came out to the ring and said he had his eye on Hayes. He reminded us of his past reigns as champion. He congratulated him for the title win. He said that he has lost his way with Austin Theory and Indie Heartwell no longer with him. He said what’s next for him is going back to what he does best and that’s wrestling. He challenged Hayes for the title. Dexter Lumis appeared and a brawl nearly broke out before Trick Williams and Hayes left the ring. Gargano held the title in the ring and that ended the segment.

Who Is The Host?

A singles match was booked between Grayson Waller and LA Knight to decide who will be the host of next week’s Halloween Havoc special.

The match was set up when they went back and forth on Twitter over who should be the host of the special. Once Waller lobbied to be the host of the special, Knight responded by calling Waller’s video trash. Knight said he didn’t even know who Waller was until 24 hours ago. Shotzi Blackheart was the host of last year’s NXT Halloween Havoc.

The match was short in the second hour with Knight going over with his finisher.

Andre Chase vs. Odyssey Jones

Andre Chase vs. Odyssey Jones in a singles match took place.

This was the first match of the night. Chase beat him down in the early going, which was interesting due to the size difference. Throughout the beatdown, Jones would use his power to kick out of the pin attempts.

Jones made his comeback with a series of suplexes. Jones with a standing splash for the win.

Triple Threat Match

WWE has already confirmed that Io Shirai & Zoey Stark will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Persia Pirotta & Indi Hartwell, and Jacey Jayne & Gigi Dolan.

Ahead of that title showdown, WWE had a member from each team to work a triple threat match on this show. Those wrestlers were Jade, Io, and Pirotta.

The match saw the ladies have plenty of time to tell their story. Io went over with a moonsault off the top rope to Persia for the win. Post-match, Io spun the wheel revealing it would be a Scareway to Hell Ladder Match.

Tag Team Match

Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans in a tag team match took place in the main event.

The match was set up last week on NXT by a confrontation between Ciampa and Breakker and The Grizzled Young Veterans in the back after Ciampa had beaten Joe Gacy in a non-title match.

A simple comment made by Zack Gibson when he said he and James Drake can’t wait to watch Ciampa lose the NXT Championship to a rookie. Of course, Ciampa will make his next title defense against Breakker on next week’s episode of NXT.

Breakker won the match for his team with his finisher after getting the hot tag. Ciampa didn’t celebrate with Breakker after the match. Instead, they had a staredown.