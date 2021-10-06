WWE NXT 2.0 Results (10/5): Title Headliner, Halloween Havoc Main Event Revealed

The October 5, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Mandy Rose (w/Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) def. Ember Moon.

LA Knight def. Odyssey Jones

Joe Gacy def. Ikemen Jiro.

Cora Jade def. Franky Monet

Pete Dunne def. Cameron Grimes.

MSK retains NXT Tag Team Titles in Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Tommaso Ciampa Speaks

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa came out to the ring for a promo. He asked who had the balls to take this title from him. Bron Breakker came out to speak as he has been very interested in the title.

Breakker said he doesn’t care about how long he’s been in NXT because he wants to be NXT Champion. He said that at Halloween Havoc, he wants an NXT Title match. He said that he needs this title and to Bron, it’s just a stepping stone to something bigger and better. To Ciampa, it’s exactly that and he accepts the challenge.

Opener

Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon opened up the show. The match saw Moon get the majority of the offense. Moon hit a powerbomb on the apron.

Rose beat her down for a few minutes until Moon made her comeback. Moon missed her finisher and Rose hit a running knee strike for the win.

Rose set her sights on the NXT Women’s Championship last week by attacking Raquel Gonzalez after the champion had successfully retained the title over Franky Monet in the main event. Toxic Attraction (Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) beat down Monet, Jessi Kamea, and Robert Stone before going after Raquel.

Later in the show, Toxic Attraction interrupted Raquel’s in-ring promo and were about to attack her, but Io Shirai and Zoey Starks came out to even the odds only for the heels to back off.

LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones

LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones in a singles match was booked as the second match of the night.

Two weeks ago, Knight got mad at Jones for pointing out that he lost twice in the same night the previous week. Just last week, there was a backstage segment where Knight was interviewed about challenging Jones to a match. Knight later attacked Jones in that same segment.

The match saw Jones dominate the majority of it until Andre Chase came out and distracted Jones and Knight hit his finisher for the win.

Cora Jade In Action

Cora Jade was in action against Franky Monet. Monet took out Jade’s original opponent before the match took place and went quick to work in beating down Jade.

The tide turned when Monet missed a splash in the corner and Jade hit a few moves. Monet hit a spear and went for her finisher, but Jade reversed it and rolled her up for the win.

A romantic relationship between Jade and Trey Baxter has recently been presented on TV.

Tony D’Angelo’s In-Ring Debut

Tony D’Angelo made his official in-ring debut against Malik Blade. Tony dominated the majority of the match, but Blade did make a quick comeback with a head kick and crossbody off the top rope for a near fall.

Tony wore a white tank top and blue pants. He tossed Blade in the corner then hit a belly-to-belly suplex before finishing him off with a swinging neckbreaker.

Momma is gonna be so proud! ? ?? @TonyDangeloWWE picks up the victory over @MalikBladeWWE in his #WWENXT debut! pic.twitter.com/ukwGVLKkID — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 6, 2021

WWE has been airing vignettes hyping D’Angelo’s arrival over the past few weeks. D’Angelo’s real name is Joe Ariola and he portrays an Italian character from Chicago whose family has ties to the mafia. He was an amateur wrestler for the University of Buffalo.

Fatal 4-Way Match

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a Fatal 4 Way Title match took place.

Just last week, MSK were interviewed in the ring and during their promo, they said that any team can step up to them and get knocked back. The rest of the teams involved in this match came out for a brawl that ended with MSK standing tall in the ring.

The match was turned into an elimination match. Hayes and Williams were first eliminated. Grizzled Young Veterans were sent packing by Briggs and Jensen after they hit a double team powerbomb. Lee rolled up Briggs for the win. A fun yet match in about 12 minutes.