WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results (10/26): Four Title Matches

The October 26, 2021 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne def. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark andIndi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta to win NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Joe Gacy defeated Malik Blade

Roderick Strong defeated Odyssey Jones

Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Imperium defeated MSK in a Lumberjack Match to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Tommaso Ciampa def. Bron Breakker to retain the NXT Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

House Search

WWE announced that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams would have to go to Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano’s haunted house to search for the lost NXT North American Title.

Just last week, Gargano came out to challenge Hayes for a shot at his title. A brawl broke out with Lumis and Gargano being in possession of the title.

It started with Williams and Hayes arriving in a car at a big creepy house. Williams didn’t want to go at first. Gargano told Lumis that he Home Aloned the place. There was a referee dressed up as a zombie, various people dressed up. They went through various spooky rooms until they found the title. Lumis and Gargano were standing behind them to punch them. Williams and Gargano ran off with the title. Gargano told Lumis that his place was weird and next year, they would do Halloween at his place.

WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs.Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne in a Scareway to Hell Ladder Match took place.

The way WWE got to this match gimmick was last week’s show that featured a triple threat match between Shirai, Pirotta, and Jayne to determine who would spin the wheel to reveal the stipulation as Shirai pinned Pirotta.

The match started off the show. Starks fell off the ladder only to springboard off the top rope to take out the teams. She was selling her knee after it. Dolin got powerbombed onto a ladder. Io took a nasty fall off a ladder onto a ladder between the apron and announce table. Dolin grabbed the titles to win the match.

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne are the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defended the titles against Imperium and were dethroned.

Three weeks ago on the program, MSK retained their titles in a fatal four-way elimination match against The Grizzled Young Veterans, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams. Post-match, Barthel & Aichner attacked MSK.

Last week, Barthel & Aichner defeated The Creed Brothers. Post-match, MSK attacked the heels before telling them that they’d see them at Halloween Havoc.

They had a lumberjack match. They were a normal tag team bout with the heels dominating. Lee took out a bunch of lumberjacks with a dive over the top rope. Imperium won with their finisher.

Do you have any idea how hard this is?! #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/SrA3Q4c2Uu — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 27, 2021

NXT Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose challenged NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez for the title in a match that was decided thanks to spin the wheel, make a deal gimmick.

Three weeks ago, Rose first set her sights on the NXT Women’s Championship when Toxic Attraction attacked Gonzalez. Two weeks ago, Io Shirai & Zoey Starks made the save for Gonzalez when Toxic Attraction were about to attack her again

The match was touted as a Trick or Street Fight. They used kendo sticks early in the match. There was a fire extinguisher spot. Raquel was put into a chair and trapped by a kendo stick. Rose got thrown face first into a chair. A masked person came out and hit Raquel in the back with a weapon. Rose hit a running knee for the win. The masked person was Dakota Kai.

NXT Title Match

In the main event, Bron Breakker challenged Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Title.

The announcement of this match and event was announced a few weeks ago by Ciampa during a promo segment while talking about Breakker wanting to challenge for his title and said that actions speak louder than words. After a back and forth, the match was made official.

Ciampa defeated LA Knight, Pete Dunne, and Von Wagner in a fatal four-way match to win the title on the premiere of NXT 2.0 after Samoa Joe had to relinquish it. That same night, Breakker (real name Bronson Rechsteiner) made his debut by beating LA Knight.

The match was back and forth with both guys getting their spots in. Ciampa sold for Breakker’s high impact moves. Ciampa hit a DDT on the exposed concrete. Breakker was bleeding from the top of his head. The finish was Ciampa hitting his finisher twice for the win.