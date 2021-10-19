WWE RAW Results (10/18): Crown Jewel Go-Home Show, Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

WWE RAW aired live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It was the final episode before WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday. Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at the PPV, but tonight they teamed up to face Ziggler & Roode. The semifinals of both the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown wrapped up on tonight’s show as well. Charlotte Flair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair in the main event.

RAW Results (10/18)

Xavier Woods def. Jinder Mahal to advance to the finals of the KOTR tournament Austin Theory def. Jeff Hardy Big E & Drew McIntyre def. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler Mansoor def. Cedric Alexander Street Profits def. RK-Bro via DQ (Omos & Styles interference) Doudrop def. Shayna Baszler to advance to the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament Finn Balor def. Mace Bianca Belair def. Charlotte via DQ

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Charlotte Flair Kicked Off The Show

RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair kicked off this week’s show. The crowd booed as Flair complained that there should be champagne and the entire roster should be cheering her as she comes to the ring. Charlotte boasted about her personal accomplishments and called Bianca Belair a flash in the pan. Charlotte complained about having to defend the title on her last night on RAW.

Flair added that Belair will learn how far she still has to go when they face off tonight. Bianca Belair interrupted and said she has done nothing but prove that she belongs here and made her way to the ring. Eventually, they started brawling an Bianca knocked Flair out of the ring. Charlotte will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Belair later tonight.

Xavier Woods Advanced To The Finals Of The King Of The Ring Tournament

Xavier Woods faced Jinder Mahal in the semifinals of the KOTR tournament. Shanky, Veer, and Kofi Kingston were ringside for the match. Woods tripped up Mahal against the ropes and connected with a Dropkick to the back. Mahal hit a shoulder tackle and applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Woods broke free but Mahal sent him to the outside with a Back Body Drop as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Jinder connected with a slam for a two count. Jinder hit a Side Slam and posed for the crowd. Mahal went for a Knee Drop but Woods got out of the way. Xavier knocked Shanky off the apron and climbed to the top rope. Mahal caught him and hit the Khallas. Jinder went for the cover but Woods grabbed the rope to break it up at two.

Mahal perched Woods up on the top turnbuckle and joined him up there. Woods hit an elbow to the face and knocked Mahal to the canvas. Xavier then connected with a massive Elbow Drop (Limit Breaker) for the pinfall victory. Xavier Woods has advanced to the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.

Austin Theory def. Jeff Hardy

Austin Theory confronted R-Truth backstage and challenged him to a match. R-Truth said he made a mistake and accepted the challenge for R-Truth’s friend. Jeff Hardy then made his way to the ring and Austin laughed in the ring. Theory applied a Headlock but Jeff quickly escaped. Austin leveled Jeff with a shoulder tackle and mocked him. Hardy rolled up Theory for a near fall and Austin claimed he grabbed his tights. Jeff hit Theory with a Dropkick that knocked him out of the ring. Austin tripped Hardy up on the ring apron and planted him with a Neckbreaker on the floor as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Theory stomped on Hardy’s ribs and continued to mock him. Theory went for an Elbow Drop but Jeff got out of the way. Jeff hit an Atomic Drop, Leg Drop, and then a Dropkick to the face for a two count. Hardy threw Theory to the outside and leveled him with a Dropkick. Jeff got out of the ring and leaped onto him off the steel steps. Back in the ring, Hardy climbed to the top rope but Theory crotched him on the top turnbuckle.

Theory lifted Jeff up in the fireman’s carry and hit him with a modified GTS for the pinfall victory. Theory posed with a laid out Hardy for a selfie after the match. Jeff got up up and planted Austin with the Twist of Fate. Hardy then took a selfie with an in pain Austin and showed it to the camera.

Big E & Drew McIntyre Picked Up A Win

WWE Champion Big E teamed up with Drew McIntyre to face Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler tonight on RAW. Big E and Ziggler started off the match. Big E hit a big shoulder tackle and tagged in Drew. McIntyre launched Ziggler to the corner and knocked him to the mat with a chop to the chest.

McIntyre delivered another chop and Ziggler sold it like crazy. Ziggler raked the eyes and stomped on McIntyre’s foot. Roode tagged in and bounced Drew’s face off the top turnbuckle. Roode unloaded some punches to the face but Drew was able to tag in the WWE Champion. Big E launched Ziggler into the timekeeper’s area but Roode snuck up from behind. Roode launched Big E into the steel steps as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Ziggler had Big E in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Big E battled to his feet and walked across the ring with Ziggler still on his back. Roode distracted the referee and Big E couldn’t make the take. Dolph planted him with a slam and went for the cover but the WWE Champion kicked out at two.

Ziggler raked Big E’s eyes across the top rope and tagged in Roode. Robert hit a Neckbreaker for a two count. Roode did some pushups in the middle of the ring to taunt the WWE Champion. Dolph unloaded some punches to Big E’s face and followed it up with a Splash int the corner. Ziggler went for a DDT but Big E countered with an overhead throw.

McIntyre tagged in and launched Roode across the ring a couple times. Drew did the same to Ziggler and hit Roode with a Neckbreaker. McIntyre hit Ziggler with an Alabama Slam on top of Roode and geared up in the corner. Drew lifted Roode up but he broke free. Ziggler dragged Big E off the apron and it distracted McIntyre. Roode capitalized with a Spinebuster for a near fall.

Ziggler tagged in and Roode launched Dolph into a Fameasser on McIntyre for a two count. Roode tagged in and McIntyre hit him with a headbutt. Big E climbed onto the apron and asked for a tag. Drew tagged him and Big E hit Roode with the Big Ending for the pinfall victory. Big E raised the WWE Championship and McIntyre turned him around. McIntyre stared at him and extended his hand for a shake. The two shook hands and traded some words to end the segment. Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

Mansoor def. Cedric Alexander

Mansoor faced Cedric Alexander tonight on RAW. Alexander dominated the action and applied a Cobra Clutch. Mansoor escaped and planted Cedric with a reverse DDT. Alexander sent Mansoor to the apron but he got back into the ring and hit a slingshot Neckbreaker for the pinfall victory. Mustafa Ali came to the entrance ramp and mocked Mansoor after the match. Mansoor shouted at Ali to shut up and said he will be smiling after he beats him senseless at Crown Jewel.

Goldberg & Lashley Were Interviewed Ahead Of Their Match At Crown Jewel

Goldberg and Lashley were interviewed via satellite tonight ahead of their match at Crown Jewel. Goldberg vowed to beat Lashley within an inch of his life and Bobby said that he is untouchable in the ring. Lashley claimed that Crown Jewel is ending the same way SummerSlam did but this time Goldberg won’t have any family members around to fight his battles for him. Goldberg stated that the more Lashley talks about his family, the more he is going to make him suffer at Crown Jewel. Lashley added that the match being No Holds Barred means that nothing is going to stop him.

Styles & Omos Attacked RK-Bro & Street Profits

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) faced Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) in a non-title match. The first few minutes were back and forth. Angelo planted Riddle with a Suplex and went for the cover but Riddle kicked out at two. Riddle battled back with the Ripcord Knee and knocked Dawkins to the corner.

Orton and Ford tagged in and Randy connected with a couple Clotheslines. Orton followed it up with a Powerslam and Montez flopped around like a fish to sell the move. Orton planted Dawkins with the draping DDT and geared up for the RKO. AJ Styles‘ theme hit and Omos made his way to the entrance ramp. Styles hit Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm as Omos took out Riddle and Dawkins outside the ring. Omos slammed Ford to the mat as AJ taunted Orton to end the segment.

.@AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos just laid waste to everyone in the ring!



Doudrop Advanced To The Finals Of The Queen’s Crown Tournament

Shayna Baszler faced Doudrop in the semifinals of the Queen’s Crown tournament. The winner will face Zelina Vega in the finals at Crown Jewel. Vega watched the match from the top of the entrance. Baszler went for the Kirifuda Clutch but Doudrop countered with a slam. Doudrop lifted Baszler up but Shayna locked in the Kirifuda Clutch against.

Doudrop bashed Shayna into the turnbuckle and threw her to the canvas. Doudrop went for a Crossbody but Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch again in the middle of the ring. Doudrop countered into a pin for the victory. Doudrop will face Zelina Vega in the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament at Crown Jewel.

Finn Balor def. Mace

Finn Balor faced Mace tonight on RAW. Xavier Woods was on the entrance ramp for the match as he will battle Finn Balor in the KOTR finals at Crown Jewel. Mace controlled the match early and beat Balor down. Mace connected with a slam and went for the cover but Finn was able to kick out at two. Finn hit the 1916 and followed it up with a Slingblade. Balor connected with a Dropkick and climbed to the top rope. Finn connected with the Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory.

Charlotte & Belair Had A Great Match To Close The Show

Charlotte Flair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair in the main event. Charlotte controlled the match early and unloaded some chops in the corner of the ring. Flair connected with a Back Drop and went for a Moonsault but Bianca got her knees up. Belair hit a springboard Moonsault of her own and then showed off her power with a big vertical Suplex for a near fall.

Bianca went for a Splash but Charlotte got out of the way. Charlotte connected with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but Belair powered out at two. Flair went for a Moonsault off the top rope but Belair got out of the way. Charlotte landed on her feet and hit a standing Moonsault for a near fall. Belair hit a big Spinebuster and went for the cover but Flair rolled to the outside. Charlotte said “oh sh*t” as she sold the move. Belair followed her to the outside but Flair kept her distance. Bianca caught her near the announce table and threw her over it as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Belair climbed to the top rope but Charlotte caught her with a forearm to the face and Bianca crashed to the floor. Flair climbed to the top rope and hit Belair with another Moonsault. Back in the ring, Flair went for Natural Selection but Belair blocked it. Charlotte dodged a hair whip but Belair planted her with a slam for a near fall. Charlotte hit a Spear and went for the cover but Belair kicked out at two.

Charlotte climbed to the top turnbuckle but Belair bought her down. Belair got out of the way of another Moonsault and hit a Suplex for a two count. Bianca went to the top turnbuckle but took too much time and Charlotte tripped her up. Charlotte joined Belair on the top turnbuckle and went for a Superplex but Belair blocked it. Belair hit a Sunset Flip Bomb for another near fall. Flair grabbed a steel chair and hit Belair with it to end the match in a DQ. Bianca shrugged it off and beat Charlotte down with the chair to end the show.