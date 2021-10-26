WWE RAW Results (10/25): Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match, Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair

WWE RAW aired live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It was the season premiere after the WWE Draft and first episode of RAW following WWE Crown Jewel. Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor faced off in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match in tonight’s main event. The winner earned a shot at the WWE Championship.

RAW Results (10/25)

Roode & Ziggler def. Alpha Academy, Street Profits to become #1 contenders Zelina Vega def. Doudrop Damian Priest def. T-Bar via DQ in a Championship Contender’s Match Carmella def. Liv Morgan Bearcat Lee def. Cedric Alexander Austin Theory def. Dominik RK-Bro def. Dirty Dawgs to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match to become the #1 contender for the WWE Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sonya Deville Announced A Huge Ladder Match For Later Tonight

WWE Champion Big E kicked off the show and welcomed everyone to the season premiere of RAW. Big E added that there was no better town to host a premiere than Houston and an “Astros!” chant broke out. Big E wished the baseball team good luck and congratulated Xavier Woods on winning King of the Ring.

Big E gave props to Drew McIntyre and said he made him a better wrestler. The WWE Champion wondered what is next for him and asked “who?”. Seth Rollins interrupted and danced around on the entrance ramp. Rollins lost in a Hell in a Cell match against Edge at Crown Jewel.

Rollins cackled into the microphone and joked that Big E already knows why he is out here. Big E pointed out that Rollins lost to Edge so that means Seth goes to back of the line. Seth got annoyed and claimed that the Universal Champion is too afraid to give him his opportunity. Rollins challenged Big E to not be like Roman Reigns and be a fighting champion. Seth wanted a title match tonight and told Big E to think about it.

Rey Mysterio interrupted and joked that Rollins’ vision must be impaired after getting his head bashed in against Edge. Mysterio stated that his resume speaks for itself and wants a shot at the WWE Championship. Finn Balor joined the party and listed off his resume as well. Balor looked right at Rollins and said he was the first Universal Champion. Finn said he has never won the WWE Championship and wanted a shot at it now that he is on RAW.

Kevin Owens made his way to the ring and listed off his resume. Owens noted that he became Universal Champion in this building and pinned Seth Rollins to win it. Rollins got pissed and attacked Rollins. Owens went for the Stunner but Seth retreated. Sonya Deville announced that there will be a Fatal 4-Way Ladder match to determine the #1 contender for the WWE Championship.

Roode & Ziggler Earned A Title Shot Tonight

Street Profits, Otis & Gable, and the Dirty Dawgs faced off in a Triple Threat tag team match. The winners will be the #1 contenders for the RAW tag titles.Street Profits dominated early and sent Otis out of the ring with a Dropkick. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro were shown watching on as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Roode and Ford were battling in the ring. Montez sent Ziggler off the apron and Roode to the outside. Ziggler went for a Fameasser but Montez countered into a Powerbomb. Otis tagged himself in and launched Montez into the turnbuckle.

Gable tagged in and Montez booted him away. Dawkins finally got the tag and connected with a Back Body Drop on Gable. Angelo connected with the Silencer for a near fall. Gable hit a German Suplex and went for the cover but Montez broke it up with a Frog Splash.

Omos made his way down the entrance ramp as the crowd booed. Montez tried to leap onto him but the big man caught Ford with ease. Omos hit Dawkins with a punch and Dirty Dawks hit a Fameasser/Spinebuster combo for the pinfall victory. Roode & Ziggler now have a RAW Tag Team Championship match later tonight.

Zelina Vega def. Doudrop

Zelina Vega won the Queen’s Crown tournament at Crown Jewel by defeating Doudrop in the finals. Vega came to the ring with a robe & scepter. Zelina wanted ring announcer Mike Rome to introduce her with more bravado and he introduced her as “our majesty, and the only Queen of WWE, Queen Zelina.

Vega put on the crown and took a seat in the throne. The female locker room was shown watching backstage as Vega pondered what type of Queen she will be. Vega claimed that the crown meant she was the best of the best and people will talking about her reign for years to come. Doudrop interrupted and they had a rematch from Crown Jewel.

Doudrop connected with a Clothesline and hurled around the ring to start off the match. Doudrop connected with a Suplex and sent Vega to the corner. Zelina bounced Doudrop’s face off the turnbuckle and then took off the padding. While the referee was fixing the turnbuckle, Vega hit Doudrop with the scepter. Vega then covered Doudrop for the victory.

Looks like these "royal subjects" Queen Zelina referred to are NOT too thrilled right now…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Zpq6u11L9T — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021

Bianca Belair Confronted Becky Lynch, Title Match Set For Next Week

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her way to the ring to a great reaction from the crowd. The Man said it feels good to have the title back that she never lost and intends to pick up right where she left off. Becky bragged about her win over Bianca Belair, but wanted to face new challengers like Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Lynch added that she always gets what she wants and was promptly interrupted by Bianca Belair.

Bianca said Becky cheated at Crown Jewel and should be ashamed of herself. Belair claimed that Becky hasn’t faced adversity and said that her recent victories have earned her a rematch for the title. Bianca said she was the new face of RAW and Becky responded by showing a photo of a disappointed Belair at Crown Jewel. Becky noted that was a face of a loser, not the face of RAW.

Belair vowed to smack the goofy look off of Becky’s face and show the world who she really is. Bianca added that Lynch is just some catchphrases and a forced smile, and that she is nothing without the title. Belair wanted the title match right now but Becky told her to get to the back of the line. Bianca caught Lynch with a punch and followed it up with a Spinebuster. The RAW Women’s Champion rolled out of the ring but Bianca followed her.

Bianca sent Becky flying over the announce table and beat her down some more. Lynch grabbed a kendo stick and swung but Bianca blocked it. Bianca ripped the kendo stick away and hit Becky with it several times. Lynch tried to escape but Bianca lifted her up for the KOD. Lynch bashed Bianca in the throat and retreated. Lynch said Bianca has the match but just not tonight. It was later announced that Becky will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair next week on RAW.

"YOU WANT YOUR MATCH? YOU GOT IT! Just not tonight."#WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE gets brought to a breaking point. pic.twitter.com/clhzz4hMZc — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021

Damian Priest def. T-Bar

T-Bar faced United States Champion Damian Priest in a Championship Contender’s match. The action started off back and forth. T-Bar sent Priest to the corner but the champion connected with a boot to the face for a two count. T-Bar took control and connected with a slam. T-Bar followed it up with a Moonsault off the top rope for a near fall.

Priest battled back and hit the Broken Arrow. Damian sent T-Bar out of the ring with a Clothesline and followed him out there. T-Bar launched a computer chair at Priest to end the match in a DQ. After the match, Damian Priest went after T-Bar and planted him with the Reckoning.

Damian Priest debuted a new entrance and you can check that out in the video below.

? NEW ENTRANCE ALERT ?@ArcherOfInfamy is ready for battle on the season premiere of #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/qPYQcvdIiv — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021

Carmella def. Liv Morgan

Carmella squared off with Liv Morgan tonight on RAW. Carmella beat Liv down to start off the action and sent her to the corner. Liv hit an Enziguri and then a running knee to the face for a near fall. The action spilled out of the ring and Carmella was in control. Carmella taunted Liv in front of the announcers desk and Corey Graves. Liv bounced Carmella’s head off the announce table and rolled her back into the ring. Carmella went for a roll-up but Morgan kicked out. Carmella then connected with the X-Factor for the pinfall victory.

Bearcat Lee Picked Up A Win

Keith “Bearcat” Lee faced Cedric Alexander tonight. Shelton Benjamin was ringside for the match. Bearcat pounced Cedric out of the ring to begin the action. Alexander took his sweet time getting back into the ring and booted Bearcat in the leg. Bearcat no sold it and leveled Alexander with a Clothesline. Bearcat followed it up with the Big Bang Catastrophe for the pinfall victory. After the match, Shelton Benjamin made it seem like he was going to fight Bearcat but ultimately retreated.

Austin Theory def. Dominik

Dominik Mysterio faced Austin Theory on this week’s show. Before the match, Rey and Dominik were talking backstage. Theory showed up and wanted to take a selfie with Dominik in the ring. Dominik accepted the match and Rey offered to be in his son’s corner. Dominik said he wanted to handle this by himself and noted that Rey has a lot going on tonight.

Austin dominated early and leveled Dominik with a Dropkick. Dominik hit a Dropkick off his own but Theory quickly responded with a Backbreaker for a near fall. Dominik countered a Suplex into a roll-up for a two count and followed it up with a Bulldog. Theory battled back and hit ATL for the pinfall victory. After the match, Theory took a selfie with a defeated Dominik.

RK-Bro Retained The Tag Titles

RK-Bro defended the RAW Tag Team Championships against Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler. Orton and Roode started off the action and locked up in the middle of the ring. Roode hit some chops to the chest but Orton poked him in the eye. Orton went for the RKO but Roode blocked it. Riddle tagged in and hit a Senton. Roode rolled out of the ring as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Ziggler got Orton in a Crossface in the middle of the ring. Orton broke free but the Dirty Dawgs kept The Viper isolated in the corner. Riddle eventually got the tag and hit Ziggler with the Ripcord Knee and the Exploder Suplex. Roode broke up the cover but Orton caught him with an RKO. Riddle rolled up Ziggler for the win and RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Seth Rollins Earned A Shot At The WWE Championship

Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, and Seth Rollins battled in a Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender’s Ladder Match. The winner of the match will face Big E for the WWE Championship at a future date. Owens and Balor battled in the ring. Kevin Powerbombed Balor on top of a ladder and then delivered a Superkick to Seth’s face. Rollins fell on top of the ladder and Owens made his way to the top rope. Owens went for a Senton but Rollins got out of the way at the last moment. Kevin crashed on top of the ladder and yelled in pain as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Rollins was bashing everyone with a ladder in the ring. Rollins posed with the ladder and shouted that he shouldn’t even have to be in this match to get a title shot. Balor capitalized on Rollins taking his eye off the prize and tripped him up. Balor hit a Double Stomp and then delivered a Back Body Drop to Owens that sent him on top of Rollins.

Finn set up the ladder in the middle of the ring as the WWE Champion Big E watched backstage. Balor and Rey traded punches on the top of the ladder but Owens shoved it over. Owens sent Finn out of the ring with a release German Suplex and then slammed Rey to the canvas. Owens started climbing but Rollins brought him down with a Buckle Bomb. Kevin bounced off the turnbuckle and hit Seth with a Superkick before falling to the corner.

Owens crawled towards the ladder and began climbing once again. Owens grabbed for the contract but Rey dragged him down from behind. Kevin bashed Rey into the ladder and threw him into the barricade outside the ring. Owens hit Balor and Rey with the ladder before bashing Rollins in the midsection.

Kevin took a look around as the crowd got behind him. Owens grabbed a table and set it up outside the ring. Balor attacked Owens but Rollins took them both out with a Suicide Dive. Back in the ring, Owens went for a Pop-Up Powerbomb but Rey blocked it. Rey went for the 619 but Rollins tripped him up. Mysterio threw Seth out of the ring and then hit Owens with a 619. Mysterio hit a Senton with the ladder on Owens outside the ring as RAW went to a break.

Rey was climbing the ladder but Rollins knocked it over when RAW returned. Seth set up the ladder against the turnbuckle and booted Rey out of the ring. Rollins whipped Balor into the ladder but Finn responded with a Slingblade. Owens hit Balor with a Superkick but Balor shrugged it off. Finn Dropkicked Rollins into the ladder but turned around into a Senton from Rey. Owens then slammed Mysterio face first on the mat and all four superstars were down.

Seth grabbed the gigantic ladder outside the ring but Balor attacked him. Finn sent him into the barricade and set up the ladder from the announce table to the ring apron. Balor hit Seth with a Slingblade and then rushed to stop Rey from grabbing the contract. Balor hit Rey a couple times and reached but Owens dragged him down. Owens hit Balor with a Stunner but got sent out of the ring by Rey. Mysterio went for a Cannonball but Owens caught him and hit a Powerbomb through the table outside the ring.

Kevin started climbing towards the contract and got hi hands on it but Rollins brought him down. Seth went for a Powerbomb but Owens escaped. Owens then went for a Powerbomb but Seth countered into a Back Body Drop through the ladder. Balor started climbing but Rollins dragged him down. Seth hit Balor with the Stomp and made his way up the ladder. Rollins grabbed the contract and earned a shot at the WWE Championship.

After the match, WWE Champion Big E came to the entrance ramp and stared at Rollins. Seth offered for a handshake but then pulled his hand away. Rollins laughed and raised the contract as Big E stared him down. Seth was then interviewed backstage and shouted that Monday Night Rollins is back. Rollins claimed that he was going to be the next WWE Champion because he is Seth “freaking” Rollins. Seth cackled into the microphone to close the show.