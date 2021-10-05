WWE RAW Results (10/4): WWE Draft Night 2, Goldberg Returns, Belair vs. Flair

WWE RAW aired live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Goldberg returned to address Bobby Lashley and it was Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Bianca Belair battled Charlotte Flair in the main event of this week’s show.

RAW Results (10/4)

Damian Priest def. Jeff Hardy to retain the US Title Shayna Baszler def. Dana Brooke via submission Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo def. Mansoor & Mustafa Ali Big E & Drew McIntyre def. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. def. Tamina & Natalya to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships New Day def. Hurt Business Bianca Belair def. Charlotte Flair via DQ

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Becky Lynch Kicked Off RAW, Flair Will Face Belair Tonight

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off the show. Lynch boasted about being the longest reigning RAW Women’s Champion and that she technically never lost that title. Lynch suggested that she come to RAW and that it might be time to become Becky Two Belts once again. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair interrupted and made her way to the ring.

Charlotte joked that before it she was Becky Two Belts, she was Becky Pre Show. Flair claimed that Becky will always be looking up to her, “the most decorated performer in the history of sports entertainment”. Bianca Belair joined the party and the crowd greeted her with an “EST!” chant.

Bianca noted that they both took cheap shots at her on Friday night and that neither of them are ready for her. Charlotte told Bianca to be quiet and let the champions try to have a conversation. The crowd loudly chanted “Charlotte sucks!” as Flair claimed Bianca should be asking her for an autograph because she paved the way for her. Becky suggested that Bianca Belair and Charlotte have a match tonight. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce interrupted and made the match official for later. They added that the Women’s Tag Team Championships and the United States Championship will be on the line tonight.

Damian Priest Retained The US Title, Austin Theory Attacked Jeff Hardy

Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce announced the first selections of Night 2 of the WWE Draft.

RAW: Becky Lynch (RAW Women’s Champ), Bobby Lashley

SmackDown: The Usos (SD Tag Champs), Sasha Banks

United Staes Champion Damian Priest defended the title against Jeff Hardy in the first match of the night. The action spilled out of the ring and Hardy went for a Crossbody but Damian got out of the way. Hardy crashed to the floor and Priest hit a Cannonball off the steel steps as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Damian hit a kick to the face but Jeff bounced off the ropes and connected with a Slingblade. Hardy hit the Swanton Bomb and went for the cover. Priest kicked out and countered into a roll-up for the victory. Damian Priest is still the United States Champion. After the match, Austin Theory interrupted a Jeff Hardy interview and asked for selfie. Theory then attacked Jeff and took the selfie after beating him down.

Doudrop Saved Dana Brooke

Shayna Baszler faced Dana Brooke tonight. Baszler focused her attack on Dana Brooke’s arm and tried to stomp on her elbow. Dana countered into a roll-up but Shayna kicked out and applied the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission victory. After the match, Shayna went to stomp on Dana’s arm but Doudrop interrupted. Baszler hit Doudrop with cheap shot before leaving.

Sonya Deville & Adam Pearce announced some more selections before the match.

RAW: Seth Rollins, Damian Priest (US Champion)

SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental Champion), Sheamus

Garza & Carrillo Picked Up A Win

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo faced Mansoor & Mustafa Ali tonight on RAW. Humberto and Mansoor started off the action and Carrillo sent Mansoor to the corner. Humberto unloaded some strikes but Mansoor battled back and hit a DDT.

Mustafa Ali and Angel Garza tagged in. Ali connected with a DDT of his own for a two count. Garza bounced Ali’s face off the turnbuckle and distracted the referee. Humberto hit Ali with a cheap shot and Garza capitalized with a roll-up for the pinfall victory.

Big E Will Face Drew McIntyre At Crown Jewel

WWE Champion Big E began the 2nd hour of RAW and said that for the 2nd straight year, Kingston & Woods were drafted to another brand. The crowd chanted “New Day rocks!” and Big E thanked them. Big E boasted about defeating Lashley last week and called Drew McIntyre to the ring.

McIntyre told Big E that he deserves to be WWE Champion and the crowd chanted “you deserve it!”. Drew shook Big E’s hand before noting that Big E did cash in on an injured Lashley. McIntyre joked that nobody likes Lashley anyway and challenged Big E to a match for the WWE Championship.

Roode and Ziggler interrupted before Big E could respond and it led to a tag team match. McIntyre and Ziggler started off the action. Ziggler got in a few punches but McIntyre responded with a big Clothesline. Drew launched Dolph across the ring and tagged in the WWE Champion.

Big E dragged Dolph to the apron and hit him with a Splash. Roode tagged in and planted Big E with a Suplex in the middle of the ring. Roode went for a Knee Drop off the top rope but Big E got out of the way. McIntyre tagged in and sent Roode to the corner. McIntyre launched Roode across the ring with an overhead throw and then did the same to Ziggler.

Drew charged at Roode but he got out of the way and McIntyre crashed into the ring post. McIntyre fell out of the ring and Ziggler hit him with a cheap shot as RAW went to a commercial break. Big E planted Ziggler with a Uranage for a two count when RAW returned.

Big E got distracted with Roode and Dolph caught him with a Zig Zag from behind. McIntyre broke up the cover and then slammed Roode to the floor outside the ring. Big E leveled Dolph with a Clothesline and set up for the Big Ending. McIntyre tagged himself in and Big E watched on as Drew leveled Dolph with the Claymore for the pinfall victory. McIntyre smirked at Big E after the match. Roode tried to attack McIntyre from behind but Big E made the save. Big E hit Roode with the Big Ending and told McIntyre that he will defend the title against him at Crown Jewel.

Kevin Owens Stunned Akira Tozawa

Kevin Owens was about to cut a promo but Akira Tozawa interrupted. Tozawa got into the ring and took the microphone away. Tozawa said he wanted to fight Reggie for the 24/7 Title. Owens hit him with a Stunner and left.

Rhea & Nikki Retained

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Natalya & Tamina. Tamina beat Nikki down and sent her to the corner. Tamina went for a Samoan Drop but Nikki countered into a Sleeper Hold. Tamina escaped and leveled Nikki with a kick to the face.

Natalya tagged in and went for the Sharpshooter but Nikki rolled her up for a near fall. Rhea tagged in and hit a Clothesline and followed it up with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Tamina tagged in but got knocked off the apron. Nikki hit Natalya & Tamina with a crossbody off the apron and rolled Tamina back inside. Rhea connected with Riptide and tagged in Nikki. Nikki climbed onto Rhea’s shoulders and hit a Splash on Tamina for the pinfall victory.

Goldberg Will Battle Lashley At Crown Jewel In A No Holds Barred Match

Goldberg made his way to the ring and called out Lashley. Goldberg said that Lashley intentionally hurt his son so he is inviting Bobby to the ring so he can break his neck.

Lashley interrupted and again claimed it was a misunderstanding when he attacked Gage Goldberg. Lashley said that he didn’t do it on purpose and he wanted an apology. Bobby told Goldberg that he will give him a match at Crown Jewel under one condition. Lashley wanted the match to be No Holds Barred and Goldberg quickly accepted.

Goldberg said he will apologize to Bobby’s kids after he leaves Lashley’s lifeless body in the ring. Goldberg added “you’re next and you’re dead”.Lashley wondered what Goldberg would do if someone jumped on his back in the middle of the match like Gage did. The Hurt Business then attacked Goldberg from behind but he fought them off with a couple Spears. Goldberg then posed for the crowd and stared at Lashley as he retreated.

New Day Picked Up A Win

New Day faced Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin after Goldberg disposed of them with ease. The match started off back and forth for the first couple minutes. Woods tagged in and New Day took control. Xavier hit Alexander with a Russian Leg Sweep but got sent out of the ring with a Back Body Drop. Kofi hit Shelton with a Double Stomp off the steel steps as Xavier climbed to the top rope. Woods connected with an Elbow Drop on Cedric Alexander for the pinfall victory. After the match, Street Profits made their way to the ring and promoted Escape The Undertaker on Netflix. Street Profits added that they want the smoke and danced around with New Day after giving Kofi a drink.

It's a NEW DAY for the STREET PROFITS on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/AyNOBHFQA1 — WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2021

RK-Bro Brawled With Styles & Omos

Randy Orton challenged Omos to a match tonight during a backstage promo. Orton made his way to the ring with Riddle during the third hour of the show. RAW went to a break as Orton waited to see if Omos would answer the challenge. RK-Bro will defend the RAW tag titles against AJ and Omos at Crown Jewel.Styles and Omos made their way to the ring and AJ claimed that Omos would destroy Orton. Riddle hopped on Omos’ back but he threw him to the ground. Orton hit Styles with an RKO and left the ring.

Becky Lynch & Sasha Banks Interfered In The Main Event

Charlotte Flair battled Bianca Belair in tonight’s main event. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch joined commentary for the match. Flair booted Bianca in the ribs and slammed her to the mat. Charlotte followed it up with a Dropkick that sent Belair to the corner.

Flair bounced Bianca’s face off the top turnbuckle. Bianca battled back with a Dropkick and taunted Charlotte. Flair went for a roll-up but Belair kicked out at two. Bianca and Charlotte battled on the apron and Flair went for a Suplex. Bianca blocked it but Flair hit a Slingblade instead. Charlotte then launched Bianca over the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area as RAW went to a final commercial break.

When RAW returned, Charlotte went for a big boot but Bianca got out of the way and connected with a Suplex. Belair went for the cover but Charlotte kicked out at two. Charlotte hit Natural Selection but Belair kicked out. Bianca went for the KOD but Charlotte escaped. Flair leveled Bianca with a Spear and went for the cover but Belair kicked out at two. Bianca dragged Charlotte to the corner and made her way to the top rope.

Charlotte tripped Bianca up and connected with a boot to the face. Charlotte hit a Moonsault and went for the Figure Four but Belair blocked it. Bianca got Charlotte up and hit the KOD but Becky dragged her out of the ring. Lynch attacked Bianca to end the match in a DQ. Becky planted Belair with the Manhandle Slam but then Sasha Banks showed up. The Boss hit Becky with a running knee in the corner and then stomped on Belair. Sasha hit Becky with a Backstabber to end the show. Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel.

WWE Draft Night 2 Results

Below are the picks made by each brand during Night 2 of the WWE Draft.

RAW: Becky Lynch (SD Women’s Champion), Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles & Omos, Street Profits, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Gable Steveson

SmackDown: The Usos (SD Tag Champs), Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo, Cesaro, Ridge Holland, Sami Zayn