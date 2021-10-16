WWE SmackDown Results (10/15): Reigns & Lesnar, Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

This week’s supersized edition of SmackDown aired on FS1 from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada. Semifinals matches for the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown Tournament were held tonight. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns had a Contract Signing for their Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch battled Sasha Banks in a non-title match in the main event.

SmackDown Results (10/15)

Finn Balor def. Sami Zayn to advance to the finals of the KOTR tournament Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler def. Naomi in a Handicap match Zelina Vega def. Carmella to advance to the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament The Usos def. Street Profits to retain the SmackDown Tag Titles Sasha Banks def. Becky Lynch

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Edge Vowed To Scar Seth Rollins’ Soul

Edge made his way to the ring to begin tonight’s SmackDown and got a great reaction from the crowd. He took a seat in the ring and brought up Rollins. Edge said that this all started with Rollins 7 years ago when he tried to use him as a stepping stone to notoriety.

He noted how Seth has cost him his shot at the Universal Championship but this has become so much more than that. Seth Rollins was shown laughing backstage as Edge claimed that he should have seen it coming when Rollins went to his house. Edge said it was right out of his own playbook and asked the crowd if they remembered when he slapped Cena’s dad.

Edge added Rollins underestimated him at SummerSlam and he beat him decisively. Edge said that he underestimated Rollins at MSG and got sent home in an ambulance. He admitted that Rollins is not “Edge lite” and is “Seth freaking Rollins”. Edge joked that he could show up at Rollins’ home and have an encounter with Becky Lynch.

Edge said he will not hesitate this time when he has Rollins under his boot and it is fitting that their story ends inside Hell in a Cell. He vowed to scar Rollins’ soul and leave him with a scar that he will never heal from. Edge threw the microphone down in anger to end the promo. Rollins and Edge will battle inside Hell in a Cell at Crown Jewel next week.

"Now I COULD go to your house … I could have a chance encounter with @BeckyLynchWWE."@EdgeRatedR#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DkdybJeSIc — WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2021

Finn Balor Advanced To The Finals Of The KOTR Tournament

Finn Balor faced Sami Zayn in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament. Sami controlled the action early and beat Balor down in the corner. Sami climbed to the top rope and posed for the booing crowd. Zayn went for a Crossbody but Balor countered with a Dropkick for a near fall.

Zayn connected with the Blue Thunder Bomb and went for the cover but Balor kicked out at two. Sami followed it up with an Exploder Suplex in the corner of the ring. Balor dodged the Helluva Kick and booted Sami to the mat. Balor climbed to the top rope but Sami tripped him up. Zayn used the ropes for leverage during a roll-up and the referee caught him.

Sami argued with the referee for a bit and it cost him. Balor hit the Slingblade, a Dropkick, and made his way to the top rope. Finn went for the Coup de Grace but Sami got out of the way. Sami rolled up Balor for a near fall and then Finn connected with another massive Dropkick. Finn followed it up with the Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory. Balor has advanced to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler def. Naomi

Sonya Deville made her in-ring return to face Naomi tonight. Before the match, Sonya said that she will be teaming with Shayna Baszler. Shayna and Sonya shook hands before the match and made their way to the ring. Naomi beat Baszler down and chased Sonya around the ring. Deville caught Naomi with a knee to the face and then Shayna held her up. Deville got in some punches as Shayna choked Naomi out. Shayna stood on Naomi for the pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins Responded To Edge

Seth Rollins came to the ring to respond to Edge. Rollins stood in silence as the crowd booed and chanted that he sucks. Rollins did the fake cackle into the microphone and pointed out how Edge admitted that he was wrong and that he is not Edge Lite. Seth claimed that he is better than Edge in every single way and is in his head. The crowd chanted “Harley Quinn” to mock Rollins’ suit as Seth shouted that he is not afraid to face Edge inside Hell in a Cell. Rollins brought up his past experiences inside Hell in a Cell and vowed to win the match.

Zelina Vega Advanced To The Finals Of The Queen’s Crown Tournament

Carmella faced Zelina Vega in the semifinals of the Queen’s Crown tournament. The winner will face Doudrop or Shayna Baszler in the finals at Crown Jewel. Vega tackled Carmella to the mat and unloaded some strikes. Carmella exited the ring and called for a timeout. Liv Morgan showed up and distracted Carmella and Vega capitalized with a roll-up for the win. Vega advanced to the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament.

The Usos Retained The SmackDown Tag Titles

The Usos defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Street Profits tonight in a Street Fight. Jey connected with a Neckbreaker on Montez Ford to start off the action. Jey went for the cover but Ford kicked out at two. The Usos beat Angelo Dawkins down outside the ring but Montez flipped onto them. Street Profits grabbed a table from under the ring but turned around into a couple Suicide Dives from The Usos as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, The Usos had Angelo Dawkins isolated in the ring. Jimmy and Jey bashed Angelo with some kendo sticks shots and posed for the crowd. Montez Ford climbed to the top turnbuckle and connected with a big Crossbody. Ford grabbed a steel chair and threw it to Uso. Ford booted it into his face for a two count.

Jey connected with a pop-up Samoan Drop but Montez battled back with a Superkick. Dawkins got back into the ring and Street Profits hit a slam for a two count. Angelo grabbed a kendo stick and bashed Jey across the back a few times. Ford bashed Jey with a chair and climbed to the top turnbuckle.

Jimmy broke it up and The Usos leveled Street Profits with some Superkicks. Street Profits battled back and Ford hit a Frog Splash. Jey dragged Montez out of the ring and slammed him through a table. The Usos hit Angelo Dawkins with a couple Superkicks and then two Splashes for the pinfall victory. The Usos are still the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Sasha Banks def. Becky Lynch

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch faced Sasha Banks tonight. Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel next Thursday. Bianca Belair joined commentary for the match.

Becky Lynch connected with a shoulder tackle and flexed to begin the action. Becky missed with a Senton but rolled up Banks for a two count. Sasha took Becky down and rolled her up for a near fall. Becky battled back and went for the Dis-Arm-Her but Banks blocked it.

Sasha went for the Bank Statement but couldn’t get it locked in and sent Lynch to the corner of the ring. Banks connected with a stomp to the midsection and went for the cover but Becky kicked out at two. Lynch sent Sasha to the outside and stomped on her as she got back into the ring.

Lynch connected with a Bulldog and went for the cover but Sasha kicked out at two. Sasha rolled to the apron and Becky followed her there. Lynch bounced Banks’ face off the top turnbuckle a couple times but Sasha battled back and sent the champion into the ring post. Banks followed it up with Double Knees against the post and then Double Knees in the corner of the ring.

Banks hit Double Knees off the top rope but Lynch battled back again. The action spilled to the outside and Banks applied the Bank Statement. Sasha hit a Frog Splash in the ring and went for the cover but Lynch kicked out at two. Banks rolled her up for another near fall and got frustrated after Becky kicked out.

Becky took control but couldn’t put Banks away. Lynch went for a Leg Drop off the middle turnbuckle but Banks got out of the way. Becky followed her out of the ring and went for a punch but Banks ducked and Lynch struck Belair instead. Banks hit Double Knees against the barricade and brought Becky back into the ring. Sasha went for a Frog Splash but Becky got her knees up. Lynch went for the Manhandle Slam but Banks countered into a roll-up. Sasha hit the Backstabber and applied the Bank Statement but Lynch got to the ropes to break it up. Sasha then hit another Backstabber for the pinfall victory. Becky couldn’t believe that she lost and they set up for the Contract Signing as she sat in disbelief on the apron.

Lesnar Played Mind Games With Reigns

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar had the Contract Signing for the title match at Crown Jewel. Paul Heyman accompanied Reigns to the ring. Reigns asked Heyman to review the contract before he signed it. Paul looked it over and handed Roman a pen. Heyman stated that the contract is everything he requested and suggested that he sign it.

Reigns signed the contract and then Pearce handed it to Brock Lesnar. Brock didn’t look at the contract and signed it. Roman called Brock a dumbass for signing the contract without looking. Brock said he already read the contract this morning with his advocate Paul Heyman. Lesnar laughed and left the ring to end the show.