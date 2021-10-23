WWE SmackDown Results (10/22): Brock Lesnar Suspended, Hit Row Debuts

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. It was the season premiere of SmackDown and the first show following WWE Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar vowed to beat Roman Reigns senseless when he arrived at the arena tonight.

When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.”



? #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/Mu9YQlVDw7 — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2021

SmackDown Results (10/22)

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn Mansoor def. Mustafa Ali Hit Row def. jobbers in a squash match Happy Corbin def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Brock Lesnar Attacked Roman Reigns, Adam Pearce Suspended Him

Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring with Paul Heyman to a chorus of boos from the crowd. Reigns smirked and stood in silence as Heyman stared at him. Reigns extended his hand and Paul cautiously handed him the microphone.

Roman asked Paul if he was holding the title for him, or for Brock? Reigns noted that Paul just threw the title in the ring in between him and Brock last night. The Tribal Chief held his hand out again and Heyman handed it to him. Paul held his hands as if he was praying for mercy and Reigns told Heyman that he isn’t great at his job.

Reigns added that he’s great at his job and is the best of the best. Roman claimed that he has carried WWE on his back for over a year and a half now. Reigns referred to himself as the greatest Universal Champion off all time. Roman boasted about defeating Edge, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Finn Balor, John Cena, and finally Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

Reigns demanded that Heyman read what Brock Lesnar said earlier, “the moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless”. The crowd popped as Roman laughed and slapped the phone out of Heyman’s hand. Roman joked that he whooped Lesnar so bad that he’s tweeting now.

Roman said he isn’t going anywhere and asked the crowd if they wanted to see Brock Lesnar. Reigns asked Wichita if they want to see him whoop Lesnar’s ass and they cheered. Reigns asked them to acknowledge their Tribal Chief and the crowd booed. Roman stood in the ring and stared at the entrance ramp. Heyman brought the microphone to him and Roman joked that Lesnar must be scared of him. The Universal Champion stated that he is not leaving this ring until Brock Lesnar comes out here as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Brock still hadn’t shown up and Roman held up the microphone as the crowd chanted “we want Lesnar!”. Reigns claimed that Brock was scared of him and told the crowd that it was time to part ways. Brock Lesnar’s theme hit and The Beast made his way down the entrance ramp.

Lesnar got in the ring and Reigns tried to hit him with the title. Brock ducked and leveled the champion with a shoulder tackle. Brock Clotheslined Reigns out of the ring and launched him into the steel steps. Lesnar started walking towards Heyman but stopped and grabbed the steps. Brock bashed Roman in the the face and threw the steps with ease into the ring.

Brock cleared off the announce table and slowly walked towards the champion as he struggled to get up. The Usos attacked Lesnar from behind but Brock beat the hell out of them. Lesnar threw Jimmy and Jey into the timekeeper’s area and bashed Reigns into the ring post. A camera mad was oddly close to Brock and Lesnar shoved him over. Brock grabbed the camera and tried to hit Reigns but he ducked. Lesnar started launching WWE officials around and Adam Pearce ordered the locker room to stop it. Brock launched some superstars to the floor as The Bloodline and Heyman retreated up the entrance ramp. Lesnar stood in the ring with the Universal Championship and raised it to a pop from the crowd.

When SmackDown returned, Adam Pearce said Lesnar’s actions were completely irresponsible. Pearce claimed that Lesnar endangered the WWE Universe and suspended Brock Lesnar. Brock started walking down the entrance ramp and got into the ring. Lesnar grabbed Pearce by the throat and asked him to repeat himself. Peace said Brock is indefinitely suspended and Brock shoved him to the corner. Brock then planted Adam Pearce with the F5 and then hit him with one more. Lesnar demanded that Pearce tell him again before leaving him laying in the ring.

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

Naomi challenged Sonya Deville to another match tonight but Sonya shut her down. McIntyre showed up and said it his first night at SmackDown and it is already chaos. Drew made his way to the ring and issued an Open Challenge for any SmackDown superstar. McIntyre asked the crowd if they are ready for a match finally and they cheered.

Sami Zayn made his way to the entrance ramp with new theme music. Sami said he is used to being forgotten about around here and noted that he is the longest tenured member of SmackDown. Zayn referred to himself as the gatekeeper of SmackDown and referred to Drew as a “newbie”. Sami shouted that he is the best superstar on SmackDown and accepted the challenge.

The bell rang and Sami immediately rolled out of the ring. McIntyre chased him around for a bit before launching him into the barricade as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Drew sent Sami across the ring with an overhead throw and followed it up with a few Clotheslines.

McIntyre connected with a Neckbreaker and geared up in the corner. Drew went for the Claymore but Sami rolled to the outside. McIntyre grabbed him by the hair but Sami slammed him over the top rope. Drew charged but missed and crashed into the ring post. Sami then launched McIntyre shoulder first into the ring post and set up for the Helluva Kick. Zayn mocked McIntyre’s countdown and ran into a Claymore from McIntyre for the pinfall victory.

King Xavier Addressed His Kingdom

Kofi Kingston welcomed Xavier Woods down to the ring for the King of the Ring coronation. Woods defeated Finn Balor in the finals of the tournament last night at WWE Crown Jewel. Kingston put a cloak on Woods for “the protection he will provide his king down”. Kofi gave Woods a scepter and put the crown upon his head. King Xavier thanked the WWE Universe for turning his dream into a reality. Kofi read “the King’s Gospel” and asked the crowd to hail King Woods.

Mansoor def. Mustafa Ali Again

Mansoor faced Mustafa Ali in a rematch from last night at Crown Jewel. Ali went after Mansoor but he got out of the way and beat Ali down int he corner. Mansoor connected with a Back Body Drop and followed it up with a Clothesline that sent Ali to the outside.

Back in the ring, Mansoor hit another Back Body Drop that sent Mustafa flying out of the ring again. Mansoor rolled him into the ring and hit a Crossbody off the top rope for a near fall. Ali battled back with a Powerbomb for a near fall and kicked Mansoor in the back of the head.

Ali went for a Neckbreaker but Mansoor countered into a Northern Lights Suplex. Ali hit a chop to the throat but Mansoor responded with a big Clothesline. Mustafa went for a roll-up but Mansoor countered for the win.

Hit Row Debuted

Hit Row (Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Top Dolla, B-Fab) cut a promo tonight on SmackDown. They introduced themselves quickly and then defeated enhancement talent in a squash match.

Happy Corbin Pinned The Intercontinental Champion

Happy Corbin faced Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match tonight. Corbin controlled the action early but Nakamura battled back with a Dropkick. Corbin applied a Chinlock but Nakamura broke free and hit an Enziguri. Madcap Moss took out Boogs ringside and Nakamura got distracted by it. Corbin capitalized and launched Shinsuke into the steel steps. Corbin then connected with the End of Days for the pinfall victory.

Sasha Banks Confronted Charlotte

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair were set to exchange titles tonight as they were drafted to different brands. Earlier on the show, Becky Lynch suggested that she had a change of heart and wanted to become Becky 2 Belts once again.

Sonya Deville came to the ring with both of them and demanded that they exchange the titles. Charlotte suggested a winner takes all match tonight and Sasha Banks interrupted. Banks said that The Blueprint runs the blue brand and Charlotte is not going to come out here and take over. Banks called Charlotte a bitch and added that she is out of her mind. Lynch exited with the RAW Women’s Championship and said that she will see one of them at Survivor Series.

Charlotte mocked Sasha’s pose and the two continued to trade words as Becky left the ring. Banks and Charlotte traded punches in the middle of the ring and Charlotte went for a big boot. Sasha went for a Backstabber but Charlotte was able to block it. Charlotte got out of the ring but Banks caught her with a Meteora off the ring apron. Sonya Deville separated them as SmackDown went off the air.