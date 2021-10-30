WWE SmackDown Results (10/29): New Day vs. The Usos, Trick Or Street Fight

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss faced Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs in a Trick or Street Fight. New Day faced The Usos in a non-title match in the main event.

SmackDown Results (10/29)

Charlotte def. Shotzi Drew McIntyre def. Mustafa Ali via submission Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs Shayna Baszler def. Naomi New Day def. The Usos

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Shotzi Attacked Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair kicked off the show and came down to the ring. Charlotte told the crowd that none of them can do what she can do. Flair claimed that she is this the face of this company and the most decorated woman in sports entertainment history. Charlotte said that order has been restored to SmackDown after last week’s drama.

Charlotte mocked the locker room for jumping up and down when they win a title, because for her it is just another Friday when she does it. Flair added that the locker room needs someone to guide them and bring out the best in them. Flair pointed at herself but was interrupted by Sasha Banks. Sasha wanted a shot a title shot and Flair complained about all the chances she has given Banks in the past.

Shotzi interrupted and drove down the entrance ramp on her tank. Shotzi said if Charlotte is looking for someone that she hasn’t faced before, then she’s her girl. Flair joked that Shotzi came to the ring in a tank so she must be ready for battle as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Charlotte faced Shotzi in a Championship Contender’s match and Sasha Banks was ringside. Charlotte and Shotzi locked up to begin the match. Charlotte took control and sent Shotzi to the corner. Shotzi battled back with a Sunset Flip for a near fall. Shotzi went for a Clothesline but Flair ducked. Charlotte flipped across the ring and delivered a Dropkick to Shot’s ribs.

Flair bounced Shotzi’s face off the turnbuckle but Shotzi battled back. Shotzi hit a springboard Hurricanrana and went for the cover but the champion powered out at two. Shotzi climbed to the top rope but Charlotte tripped her up. Charlotte went for a Suplex but Shotzi reversed into a cradle for a near fall. Flair delivered a big boot and applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring.

Shotzi battled to her feet and sent Flair into the turnbuckle. Charlotte got dropped with an Enziguri and Shotzi followed it up with a Splash against the ropes for a two count. The action spilled out of the ring and Shotzi took control as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Shotzi hit a Hurricanrana off the top rope for a near fall. Charlotte knocked Shotzi out of the ring with a big boot and followed her out there. Shotzi hit a Superkick as Sasha cheered her on. Shotzi went for the cover but Flair kicked out at two. Flair went for the Figure Four but Shotzi countered into a cover for a two count.

Shotzi hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Flair hit Shotzi with an elbow to the face and bashed her into the turnbuckle. Charlotte hit a standing Moonsault for a two count. Banks accidentally distracted Shotzi and Charlotte capitalized with the Natural Selection.

After the match, Banks helped Shotzi up and Shotzi shoved her to the mat. Charlotte distracted Banks and Shotzi beat her down in the middle of the ring. Shotzi bashed Banks’ head into the turnbuckle and stomped her down int he corner of the ring. Shotzi then hit an Enziguri that knocked Sasha to the apron. Shotzi knocked her off the apron and to the floor with a Hip Attack. The attack continued and Shotzi slammed Banks into the barricade. Back in the ring, Shotzi climbed to the top rope and hit a Senton.

Adam Pearce Fined Brock Lesnar 1 Million Dollars

Adam Pearce cut a promo on Brock Lesnar from his home office. Pearce said he will not be disrespected and that will not happen again. Adam stated that Brock Lesnar is not only suspended, but is being fined one million dollars. Kayla Braxton showed up and wondered if Heyman knew how Brock Lesnar would respond. Paul said that Brock Lesnar would respond by showing up at the office and ripping out everyone’s throats. Heyman got way too into talking about how Brock Lesnar would respond and checked himself. Paul said that he hasn’t spoken to Brock Lesnar and asked Kayla to leave him alone.

Drew McIntyre def. Mustafa Ali

Drew McIntyre issued an Open Challenge tonight on SmackDown. Mustafa Ali answered the challenge and the two superstars talked some trash as the bell rang. McIntyre sent Ali to the corner and unloaded some kicks. McIntyre went for the Future Shock DDT but Ali blocked it and sent Drew into the ring post.

Ali went for the 450 Splash but McIntyre got out of the way. Ali landed on his feet and dodged a Claymore from McIntyre. Mustafa Ali went for a Tornado DDT but McIntyre countered into a Kimura Lock submission for the victory. After the match, Ali claimed that the only reason people root against him is because his name is Mustafa Ali.

The Usos Interrupted New Day

New Day came down to the ring with a throne and a podium in it. Kofi asked the crowd to listen to the creed of King Woods. The crowd chanted “you deserve it!” as Woods asked Kofi to drop to one knee. Woods praised Kingston and knighted him with the scepter. Woods referred to Kofi as “Sir Kofi Kingston with the order of the Golden Unicorn”.

The Usos interrupted and marched to the ring. They claimed that a lot has changed since New Day went to RAW. The Usos said that SmackDown is their show and The Bloodline’s show. Kofi called The Usos jealous and Woods joked that The Usos have been wearing the same attire for years. New Day proposed a tag match for later tonight and The Usos accepted.

Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss Picked Up A Win

IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs faced Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss in a Trick or Street Fight. Nakamura and Corbin battled to the outside and Shinsuke unloaded some knee strikes. Boogs hit Madcap Moss with a slam and played the guitar. 24/7 Champion Reggie was then chased around by some superstars and then to the back.

Madcap Moss beat Boogs down while mocking Pat McAfree. Boogs dunked Moss into a bob for apples tank and then they enjoyed some apples as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Corbin and Moss were beating the hell out of Moss with some kendo sticks.

Corbin connected with Deep Six as Nakamura geared up in the corner. Madcap put a pumpkin on the Intercontinental Champion’s head and then Corbin sent him into the timekeeper’s area. Boogs took control but two masked men attacked him with kendo sticks. Moss hit a Neckbreaker on top of a pumpkin for the pinfall victory. It was revealed that Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo were the masked men.

Sonya Deville Sent A Message To Naomi

Naomi faced Shayna Baszler tonight on SmackDown. Before the match, Sonya Deville said that the referee that was supposed to work this match was injured during Brock Lesnar’s attack last week. Sonya made herself the referee for the match. Baszler went for the Kirifuda Clutch but Naomi escaped. Deville distracted Naomi and Baszler rolled her up. Sonya Deville counted to three very fast and argued with Naomi after the match. Baszler attacked Naomi from behind and choked her out with the Kirifuda Clutch.

New Day def. The Usos

New Day squared off against The Usos in tonight’s main event. The action started off back and the two teams started trash talking. Kingston connected with a springboard Dropkick on Jimmy Uso and knocked him to the corner. Jey tagged in and King Woods sent him out of the ring. Kofi went for the Trust Fall but The Usos caught him and threw Kingston over the barricade as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Kingston was trapped in the ring as The Usos took turns beating him down. Kingston connected with a Double Stomp and tagged in Xavier Woods. Xavier unloaded some chops to Jimmy and Jey before Kofi tagged back in. Kingston went for Trouble in Paradise but Jimmy dodged it. Jimmy hit a Samoan Drop and followed it up with a Superkick for. near fall. Woods tagged in but Jimmy didn’t see it. Woods rolled Jimmy up for the pinfall victory to close the show.